    R.H. Finke & Sons Holds Customer Appreciation Event

    Thu September 21, 2023 - Northeast Edition #20
    CEG


    Robert H. Finke & Sons held a two-day customer appreciation event Sept. 8 and 9, 2023, at its Selkirk, N.Y., facility.

    The event featured equipment displays from the company's major equipment suppliers, including Kobelco, Bobcat, BOMAG, Merlo, DEVELON, Stewart Amos, Wacker Neuson, Superior Broom, Geith, NPK, Wanco, American Signal, Indeco, Brokk and Nitehawk. Factory representatives were on hand to answer questions and, of course, refreshments were provided to all guests. CEG

    This Kobelco SK350 LC excavator has the same paint scheme as the machine that was featured as the centerpiece at 2023 ConExpo. (CEG photo)
    The event was held at Robert H. Finke & Sons’ spacious facility in Selkirk, N.Y. (CEG photo)
    A pair of Merlo lifts made a perfect frame for Old Glory as the 9/11 anniversary approached. (CEG photo)
    With a beautiful patriotic paint scheme on a BOMAG BM2200/65 milling machine are Don Fiacco (L), general manager of Robert H. Finke & Sons, and Andy Banas of BOMAG. (CEG photo)
    Bounce houses kept the young ones entertained. (CEG photo)
    Romo’s Pizza provided custom-made pies for attendees. (CEG photo)
    Emmett Healy of Geith shows off a Geith tilt coupler with a grading bucket mounted on a Kobelco excavator. (CEG photo)
    Recently Robert H. Finke & Sons added Brokk electric demolition excavators to its rental fleet and the machines were demonstrated throughout the day. Matt Lyons (L) of Brokk and Don Fiacco, general manager of Robert H. Finke & Sons. (CEG photo)
    With a Kobelco SK350 excavator (L-R) are Jon Koski, Greg Bainey and Brandon Pugh, all of Kobelco. (CEG photo)
    Dana, Julia and Jared Finke stand with a Bobcat skid steer, which is just one machine of a huge fleet of Bobcat machines available for sale or rent at Robert H. Finke & Sons. (CEG photo)




