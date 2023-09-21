Robert H. Finke & Sons held a two-day customer appreciation event Sept. 8 and 9, 2023, at its Selkirk, N.Y., facility.

The event featured equipment displays from the company's major equipment suppliers, including Kobelco, Bobcat, BOMAG, Merlo, DEVELON, Stewart Amos, Wacker Neuson, Superior Broom, Geith, NPK, Wanco, American Signal, Indeco, Brokk and Nitehawk. Factory representatives were on hand to answer questions and, of course, refreshments were provided to all guests. CEG

