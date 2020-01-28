--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Ritchie Bros. Follows World Ag Expo With Equipment Auction

Tue January 28, 2020 - West Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers


On Feb. 11 – 13, Ritchie Bros. will be exhibiting at the huge World Ag Expo in Tulare, Calif., Booth P31—meeting with customers and talking about its solutions. On Feb. 14, the company gets to put on its own show, at its auction site in Tipton, Calif., just 10 minutes from the International Agri-Center. More than 1,500 equipment items and trucks will be sold for 200+ owners in the one-day, unreserved public auction.

"Come for the show and stay for the auction," said Chad Apland, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros. "Our February sale is our largest Tipton auction of the year. We already have a great selection of farm and support equipment available, as well as trucks, and yellow iron. In a single day we will sell more than 120 tractors, attachments and more. Everything will sell to the highest bidders, regardless of price."

Early equipment highlights:

  • Two 2016 John Deere 9570RT track tractors
  • Two Case IH Steiger 620 quadtrac track tractors
  • Two 2015 Case IH Steiger 580 quadtrac track tractors
  • Three 2016 John Deere 8345RD track tractors
  • Two 2019 Freightliner PT126SLP Cascadia sleeper truck tractors

Bids in the auction can be made via PriorityBid days ahead of the auction, online through Ritchie Bros. mobile application, in person at the auction site, or online in real time at rbauction.com.

For more information, call 559/752-3343 or visit rbauction.com/Tipton.


 

