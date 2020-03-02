Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $237 Million of Equipment in Six-Day Orlando Auction

Fifty-three percent of the equipment in the February 17 to 22, 2020, Orlando auction was sold to online buyers and approximately 81 percent was sold to out-of-state buyers, from as far away as Australia, Belgium, China, India, Poland and the United Arab Emirates. Purchases through the company's mobile application were up 104 percent from the same auction in 2019.
"I came here to buy equipment for a $245 million turnpike job we have going in South Florida right now," said Ignacio Halley, Halley Engineering Contractors, "You can't beat the assortment and quality of equipment at Ritchie Bros. Orlando sale. The growth of Ritchie Bros. throughout the years has been astounding, with more and more participation and better and better equipment."
"We are very pleased by the record attendance we saw for our Orlando auction last week, helping us achieve strong pricing on the wide variety of equipment available," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO, Ritchie Bros. "The makeup of this auction was certainly different from last year, with less heavy construction asset — due to high workloads in this industry — and more transportation gear. Utilizing our wealth of data, machine-learning, and in-house expertise to strengthen our customer offering, it's our objective to provide customers with increased insights to help them make more informed decisions on how to market their assets across all Ritchie Bros. channels. Examples of this were seen in our record-breaking Tipton auction and strong Houston event earlier this month, as well as increased participation in our online offerings. We're also seeing great momentum building for our Las Vegas auction held during ConExpo-Con/AGG next month."
A big highlight in the auction was the sale of a 2015 Link-Belt 100-ton crawler crane, which sold for $560,000, she added.
For the first time in Orlando, Ritchie Bros. used its online PriorityBid technology, allowing bidders to place online proxy bids on items ahead of the auction. More than 32,000 PriorityBids were made ahead of the auction and approximately 53 percent of items had a bid ahead of the event. A 2006 Peterbilt 379 sleeper truck tractor had more than 225 PriorityBids and ended up selling for $85,000.
Equipment was sold for more than 1,200 consignors — setting a new Orlando site record. Highlights in the auction included 740-plus truck tractors, more than 30 excavators, 390-plus skid steers, more than 380 compactors, 290-plus wheel loaders, more than 280 dozers, 150-plus articulated dump trucks and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.
"If you're looking to sell something and you're a first-time seller, the staff at Ritchie Bros. is phenomenal," said Jim Prince, Prince Pipeline Integrity, Ohio. "They will help you step by step through the whole process. Explain everything in detail. Any concerns you have, they'll put your mind at ease."
(L-R): Ian Harvey, director product marketing and communications of Volvo Construction Equipment & Services; and Tony and Kevin Beets of Discovery’s Gold Rush were on hand at teh auction to see the Gold Rush EC200E excavator sold to an online buyer from Belgium for $290,000.
To celebrate the 10th season of Gold Rush on Discovery Channel and its new EC200E crawler excavator, Volvo donated a special gold-painted EC200E to be sold at this year’s sale with all proceeds donated to Habitat for Humanity and Building Homes for Heroes.
Gold Rush TV stars Tony and Kevin Beets were on site at Ritchie Bros. Orlando auction and caught bids from the crowd for the special edition Volvo excavator.
