Ritchie Bros. sold more than 13,300 equipment items, trucks and vehicles at its Premier Global Auction in Orlando, Fla., generating more than $244 million in gross transaction value.

The Feb. 20 to 24, 2023, auction attracted more than 22,600 people from more than 80 countries, with approximately 83 percent of the equipment selling to United States buyers, including 18 percent purchased by Floridians. The remaining 17 percent of the equipment was purchased by international buyers from far away as Belgium, Colombia and Thailand. Auction highlights included more than 790 excavators, more than 500 truck tractors, more than 340 skid steer loaders, more than 200 dozers and more than 240 pickup trucks — all assets were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"We saw great attendance onsite and online for our Premier Global Auction in Florida, helping us drive strong results for the massive selection of equipment and vehicles available," said Ann Fandozzi, chief executive officer, Ritchie Bros. "Our 200-acre yard was busy all week with customers inspecting items. Meanwhile, customers participating online had access to our new 360-view videos to help with virtual inspections — these were a real hit with customers, so you can expect to see more of these videos for equipment in our auctions going forward."

Fandozzi continued, "I'd like to offer a huge thank you to all our customers participating onsite and online. Our talented team, unique approach to yards, and innovative technology platform provides buyers the confidence to purchase from around the world and gives sellers the very best returns for their assets."

Customer Testimonials

More than 1,100 owners sold equipment in the Orlando auction, including items from Miami-based Halley Engineering Contractors Inc. and Caterpillar dealer Ring Power Corporation.

"I've been working with Ritchie Bros. more than 40 years, selling and buying," said Ignacio Halley, owner of Halley Engineering Contractors Inc. "Over the years, I've seen this Orlando auction progress and grow to become the world's best equipment auction. Everything is professionally done and the equipment selection this year was outstanding."

"We were excited to be back for another great Ritchie Bros. Orlando auction, where we were able to connect with colleagues and customers both onsite at the sale and at the numerous networking events. It's good to see that demand is still high and pricing remains strong," said Frank Streva, senior vice president, Ring Power Corporation. "Additionally, it also was a huge honor to see our chairman and CEO Randy Ringhaver inducted in the new Ritchie Bros. Hall of Fame alongside industry giants like Dave Ritchie and Roland Russell. Thank you, Ritchie Bros. We always look forward to this premier event."

Ritchie Bros. Hall of Fame

This year in Orlando, Ritchie Bros. introduced its own Hall of Fame to recognize and thank some of the pioneers and innovators who have helped the used equipment industry move, build and grow. Inductees for 2023 included Randy Ringhaver of Ring Power Corporation; Roland Russell of ELRUS Aggregate Systems; and Dave Ritchie of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Five Big Sellers in Orlando

2009 Manitowoc 999 series 3 275-ton crawler crane — $720,000

2019 Volvo A45G articulated dump truck — $445,000

2013 Caterpillar D8T dozer — $435,000

2019 Metso Lokotrack LT200 tracked cone crushing plant — $400,000

2021 Hitachi ZX490LCH-6 hydraulic excavator — $395,000

Auction Quick Facts

Gross Transaction Value: more than $244 million

Items Sold: more than 13,300

Bidders: more than 22,600

Consignors: more than 1,100

Ritchie Bros. has more than 80,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming auctions and online marketplaces, including 5,000 items selling in a Rocky Mountain Regional Event on March 8 to 9; more than 4,400 items selling in Fort Worth, Texas on March 14 to 16; and close to 2,000 items selling in a Las Vegas auction that will be simulcast to Ritchie Bros.' booth at ConExpo-Con/AGG (Booth W-43001 in the West Hall).

