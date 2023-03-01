List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Ritchie Bros. Sells More Than $244M of Equipment at Auction in Florida

Wed March 01, 2023 - National Edition #5
CEG/Ritchie Bros.


Ritchie Bros. sold more than 13,300 equipment items, trucks and vehicles at its Premier Global Auction in Orlando, Fla., generating more than $244 million in gross transaction value.

The Feb. 20 to 24, 2023, auction attracted more than 22,600 people from more than 80 countries, with approximately 83 percent of the equipment selling to United States buyers, including 18 percent purchased by Floridians. The remaining 17 percent of the equipment was purchased by international buyers from far away as Belgium, Colombia and Thailand. Auction highlights included more than 790 excavators, more than 500 truck tractors, more than 340 skid steer loaders, more than 200 dozers and more than 240 pickup trucks — all assets were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"We saw great attendance onsite and online for our Premier Global Auction in Florida, helping us drive strong results for the massive selection of equipment and vehicles available," said Ann Fandozzi, chief executive officer, Ritchie Bros. "Our 200-acre yard was busy all week with customers inspecting items. Meanwhile, customers participating online had access to our new 360-view videos to help with virtual inspections — these were a real hit with customers, so you can expect to see more of these videos for equipment in our auctions going forward."

Fandozzi continued, "I'd like to offer a huge thank you to all our customers participating onsite and online. Our talented team, unique approach to yards, and innovative technology platform provides buyers the confidence to purchase from around the world and gives sellers the very best returns for their assets."

Customer Testimonials

More than 1,100 owners sold equipment in the Orlando auction, including items from Miami-based Halley Engineering Contractors Inc. and Caterpillar dealer Ring Power Corporation.

"I've been working with Ritchie Bros. more than 40 years, selling and buying," said Ignacio Halley, owner of Halley Engineering Contractors Inc. "Over the years, I've seen this Orlando auction progress and grow to become the world's best equipment auction. Everything is professionally done and the equipment selection this year was outstanding."

"We were excited to be back for another great Ritchie Bros. Orlando auction, where we were able to connect with colleagues and customers both onsite at the sale and at the numerous networking events. It's good to see that demand is still high and pricing remains strong," said Frank Streva, senior vice president, Ring Power Corporation. "Additionally, it also was a huge honor to see our chairman and CEO Randy Ringhaver inducted in the new Ritchie Bros. Hall of Fame alongside industry giants like Dave Ritchie and Roland Russell. Thank you, Ritchie Bros. We always look forward to this premier event."

Ritchie Bros. Hall of Fame

This year in Orlando, Ritchie Bros. introduced its own Hall of Fame to recognize and thank some of the pioneers and innovators who have helped the used equipment industry move, build and grow. Inductees for 2023 included Randy Ringhaver of Ring Power Corporation; Roland Russell of ELRUS Aggregate Systems; and Dave Ritchie of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

For more information, visit ritchiebros.com.

Five Big Sellers in Orlando
  • 2009 Manitowoc 999 series 3 275-ton crawler crane — $720,000
  • 2019 Volvo A45G articulated dump truck — $445,000
  • 2013 Caterpillar D8T dozer — $435,000
  • 2019 Metso Lokotrack LT200 tracked cone crushing plant — $400,000
  • 2021 Hitachi ZX490LCH-6 hydraulic excavator — $395,000
Auction Quick Facts
  • Gross Transaction Value: more than $244 million
  • Items Sold: more than 13,300
  • Bidders: more than 22,600
  • Consignors: more than 1,100

Ritchie Bros. has more than 80,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming auctions and online marketplaces, including 5,000 items selling in a Rocky Mountain Regional Event on March 8 to 9; more than 4,400 items selling in Fort Worth, Texas on March 14 to 16; and close to 2,000 items selling in a Las Vegas auction that will be simulcast to Ritchie Bros.' booth at ConExpo-Con/AGG (Booth W-43001 in the West Hall).

For more information, visit rbauction.com/auctions. CEG

Lots of paving equipment was available at the Ritchie Bros. Florida sale. (CEG photo)
This group was seen checking out a Manitowoc crane. (CEG photo)
Johnny Wier, operations manager of Kuhn Equipment in South Carolina, was having a good time looking over the acres of equipment at the Ritchie Bros. site in Florida. (CEG photo)
Customers had plenty of nice dozers to choose from. (CEG photo)
Articulated trucks were lined up, ready to be auctioned. (CEG photo)
Old Glory flies high in the Florida sky. (CEG photo)
There was no shortage of excavators at Ritchie Bros.’ 2023 Florida auction. (CEG photo)
Mini-excavators waiting their turn to ride across the ramp. (CEG photo)
There were some nice John Deere motor graders on display, looking for new homes. (CEG photo)
Ivan (L) and Alexander Chauvette traveled from Quebec, Canada, to the Ritchie Bros. Florida auction. (CEG photo)
A nice variety of trucks made their way to Florida to be auctioned off. (CEG photo)
Sandra Davis of Davis Construction in Clearwater, Fla., hoped to make a bid on this Volvo wheel loader. (CEG photo)
Jerry Reed, owner of Jerry Reed’s Excavating in South Bend, Ind., was thinking of adding this Caterpillar D8T crawler dozer to his fleet. (CEG photo)
A catered lunch inside an air-conditioned tent at the Ritchie Bros. auction. Breakfast and lunch were served daily. (CEG photo)
The registration desk at Ritchie Bros. was quite a busy place. (CEG photo)
Customers made use of the self-serve bidding kiosk. (CEG photo)
Time lots, like this one for skid steers, were being auctioned off all week long. (CEG photo)
Peter Freundschuh, sales manager of Upstate Equipment in Buffalo, N.Y., examines this Caterpillar D5K2 LGP crawler dozer. (CEG photo)
Jeff Moeller of Paving Solutions in Monroe, N.Y., reviewed this Caterpillar C5K 2 LGP dozer. (CEG photo)
Black Gold Transport’s Jim (L) and Jeremy Hufman traveled from North Pole, Alaska, in search of vibratory drum rollers. (CEG photo)
Hector Barajam of HP Harvesting, based in Florida, looks over the dump trucks at the auction. (CEG photo)
Attending the auction from Costa Rica, Diego Arrieta of Arrievi tries out this Bobcat s570 skid steer. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Roger and Trent Smith, of Michigan-based RA Equipment, joined Matt Smith of Maverick Environmental Equipment, based in Michigan and Ohio, to speak with Jimmy Lee of Elely & Sons, of Maine. (CEG photo)
Fleet manager Spencer Griffen (L) and paving superintendent, Mark Willie of Florida-based Vallencourt Construction Company inspect this Wirtgen W200i tracked cold planer. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Jim Boger and Frank Hilton of AIS along with Mark Kelso of CEC came down from Michigan to take in the auction activities. (CEG photo)
Grant Dakin of Myakka, Fla.- based Cameron Dakin Dairy Farms puts this John Deere 350G LC excavator through its paces. (CEG photo)
Geurts Trucks’ Dirk (L) and Jan Geurts traveled from Holland in search of rough-terrain cranes. (CEG photo)
Hal Crenshaw of the Crenshaw Company considers a bid on this Caterpillar 938M wheel loader. (CEG photo)
Brenton Lammers of BL Equipment in Lincoln, Neb., tries out this Bomag BW120 tandem vibratory roller. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Jarett Mello, Mark Saunders and Andy Williams of Chris Williams Excavating, in from West Stockbridge, Mass., review the John Deere haul trucks. (CEG photo)
Ramon Perez of Puerto Rico-based HDT Group tried out this Caterpillar 426F IT backhoe loader. (CEG photo)
The auction was a great place for good friends Jerry Barrass (L) of JMB Equipment Rentals and Sales, in Marion, Ill., and James Oxford of Oxford Cranes in Dallas, Texas, to catch up while looking for equipment. (CEG photo)
Traveling from the Netherlands, Tom Schrama (L) and Janus van Kasteren of Boss Machinery review this Volvo A45G articulated haul truck. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Zach Levesque, Brendan McGonagle and John Robitaille of Williams Paving in West Stockbridge, Mass., consider a bid on this Caterpillar CB13 smooth drum compactor. (CEG photo)
In town from Michigan for the ARA Tradeshow and PowerGen, Alta Equipment Company’s Dean Pellegata stopped by the Ritchie Bros. auction to review the generators and take in the auction activities. (CEG photo)
Jennifer and Jay Coopshaw, owners of Super C Repairs and Service in Ohio, were at the auction looking to take home some used equipment. (CEG photo)
Dan Rutledge, president of Rutledge Excavating in Equinunk, Pa., was looking at this Cat excavator. (CEG photo)




