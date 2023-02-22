The first three Hall of Fame recipients (L-R) are Randy Ringhaver, Dave Ritchie and Roland Russell.

Ritchie Bros. has been selling used heavy equipment and trucks for 65 years. During that time, the company has heard and been part of many stories and important changes that have impacted the industry.

"The equipment industry is an important one. It opens up new opportunities for local businesses to thrive and entrepreneurs to contribute locally, nationally and globally in a meaningful way," the company said.

"An efficient industry for used equipment extends the lifetime of the equipment we use and re-use over again. Improving utilization, saving money, all while reducing waste.

"It's an industry that has grown and evolved exponentially over the decades. While new technology and innovations have pushed us forward, it's the leaders and change-makers who have made this vibrant industry what it is today," the company said.

The Ritchie Bros.' Hall of Fame is an opportunity to recognize these pioneers. Whether employee, customer or partner, these individuals have made a significant contribution to the used equipment and auction sector.

The first three Hall of Fame recipients are:

Dave Ritchie — auction innovator and co-founder of Ritchie Bros.

Roland Russell — equipment innovator and founder of ELRUS Aggregate Systems

Randy Ringhaver — used equipment entrepreneur and chairman/CEO of Ring Power Corporation

For more information, visit ritchiebros.com.

