RMS Opens Aggregate, Mining Parts, Fabrication Facility

Tue February 28, 2023 - Midwest Edition #5
CEG/RMS


A dedicated aggregate facility on its corporate branch location in Savage, Minn., allows RMS to keep more inventory in stock in a centralized location with a dedicated staff. (CEG photo)
A dedicated aggregate facility on its corporate branch location in Savage, Minn., allows RMS to keep more inventory in stock in a centralized location with a dedicated staff. (CEG photo)
Ben Schmidtlein, aggregate division manager of RMS. (CEG photo) The addition of a belt roller provided RMS the ability to stock more belting options to provide customers with more rapid delivery times. (CEG photo) In addition to a home for its aggregate wear parts and components, the Savage, Minn., location has large equipment pieces like crushers, wash plants, conveyors and stackers in its yards. (CEG photo) Hardox steel plating is a product that has been popular with RMS customers in need of custom fitting and fabrication. (CEG photo)

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) announced the opening of its new aggregate and mining parts and custom fabrication facility in Savage, Minn. This new division allows RMS to quickly supply customers with in-stock crushing, screening, aggregate and recycling replacement parts, as well as harder-to-find parts and supplies. RMS will carry these parts, which can be shipped directly to customers.

While supply chain issues have caused shortages across the industry, by stocking common OEM and aftermarket parts, RMS is offering a great benefit to contractors and material producers.

"When machines go down, a part in stock can be the difference if a machine is down for a day or a few weeks," said Ben Schmidtlein, aggregate division manager of RMS. "Most parts can now be delivered in our area in one to three days. A fast turnaround was what customers were saying they needed. RMS has stepped up with a commitment to meeting that demand. We can send parts for many makes and models in the industry."

Custom parts can also mean a big difference in machine uptime. RMS will have the necessary components on hand to fabricate the necessary parts to have a machine back up and running.

"We also have added custom manufacturing and repair through RMS Tritec, which is an RMS company located in Virginia, Minn.," said Schmidtlein. "We are the largest Hardox dealer in the Midwest. In addition to having the Hardox plates on hand, our team can accommodate custom requests and alterations in-house from concept to installation. This is another example of meeting what our customers are asking for."

The new facility and team came online this winter and has exceeded expectations. Plans are for continued growth of this division.

"This has been a huge success and we are excited to see where this can go with new and existing customers," said Schmidtlein.

For more information, visit rmsequipment.com. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




