RMS Rentals in Savage, Minn., welcomed nearly 200 customers, vendors and employees to its Customer Appreciation Open House in March. It was the first such event for RMS Rentals since 2019 as COVID-19 canceled any plans for a similar event during the past three years.

"We started planning this in October of 2021," said Larissa Indrebo, inside sales manager. "We had a feeling the worst of the pandemic was finally behind us, and we were going to have an opportunity to welcome people back into our facility. We really wanted it to be a big deal. Customers were really excited about it, and we had a great turnout."

The event featured booths for several of RMS Rentals' manufacturers, treats, lunch catered by the food trucks Northwoods Smokehouse and Peppers & Fries a Go-Go, a welcome bag and 30 door prizes that were given away.

"It was fun to try something new as far as the food trucks and giveaways," said Sarah Ostroviak, rental manager. "The goal was that every customer would walk away with something. Our manufacturers and local business really stepped up for the giveaways, which was awesome."

After a long hiatus, the event was well-received and much appreciated by those in attendance.

"I think this event really meant a lot to everybody," said Steven Klatt, general manager. "Our customers were excited to get a chance to come in and talk with manufacturers and our staff, and we were looking forward to getting an opportunity to meet with customers. It's been a while, so I think everyone was looking forward to it."

Some of the vendors participating in the event were LeeBoy, Allmand Manufacturing, Allen, Potain, Haugen, MBW, EDCO, Furukawa, Cratos, JLG, Wacker Neuson, Husqvarna, Multiquip, Nu-Star, Garbro Manufacturing and Canycom. CEG

