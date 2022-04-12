List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
RMS Rentals Hosts First Open House Since 2019

Tue April 12, 2022 - Midwest Edition #8
CEG/RMS


RMS Rentals in Savage, Minn., welcomed nearly 200 customers, vendors and employees to its Customer Appreciation Open House in March. It was the first such event for RMS Rentals since 2019 as COVID-19 canceled any plans for a similar event during the past three years.

"We started planning this in October of 2021," said Larissa Indrebo, inside sales manager. "We had a feeling the worst of the pandemic was finally behind us, and we were going to have an opportunity to welcome people back into our facility. We really wanted it to be a big deal. Customers were really excited about it, and we had a great turnout."

The event featured booths for several of RMS Rentals' manufacturers, treats, lunch catered by the food trucks Northwoods Smokehouse and Peppers & Fries a Go-Go, a welcome bag and 30 door prizes that were given away.

"It was fun to try something new as far as the food trucks and giveaways," said Sarah Ostroviak, rental manager. "The goal was that every customer would walk away with something. Our manufacturers and local business really stepped up for the giveaways, which was awesome."

After a long hiatus, the event was well-received and much appreciated by those in attendance.

"I think this event really meant a lot to everybody," said Steven Klatt, general manager. "Our customers were excited to get a chance to come in and talk with manufacturers and our staff, and we were looking forward to getting an opportunity to meet with customers. It's been a while, so I think everyone was looking forward to it."

Some of the vendors participating in the event were LeeBoy, Allmand Manufacturing, Allen, Potain, Haugen, MBW, EDCO, Furukawa, Cratos, JLG, Wacker Neuson, Husqvarna, Multiquip, Nu-Star, Garbro Manufacturing and Canycom. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

(L-R): Steven Klatt, RMS rentals manager; Matt Ingram, regional sales manager of Cratos in Pompano Beach, Fla.; and Russell Sheaffer, president of Road Machinery & Supplies in Savage, Minn., talk about the Cratos all electric CMX18 mini-excavator — all the performance with zero emissions.
Mike Sill ll (L), chief executive officer of Road Machinery & Supplies, and long-time customer Willy Krech of Total Construction catch up during the open house. Total Construction and Equipment Inc. is a family-owned business founded in 1972 by Mary and Wilfred (Willie) Krech, in Inver Grove Heights, Minn.
Jeff Sisk, territory manager of Road Machinery & Supplies, with the popular LeeBoy 8616D asphalt paver. This machine has many features of a larger highway-class paver yet maintains a sleek footprint to better suit the commercial contractor looking for a heavier unit. This unit is sold to Southwest Paving of Norwood, Minn.
JLG, Hagerstown, Md., was on hand with Karl Newton (L), district manager, and Kevin Dye, district aftermarket sales manager, with the JLG t500j — electric- or engine- powered. JLG scissor lifts are engineered to handle more workers and more supplies in one shot.
Jeff Haugen, president of Haugen Attachments, Casselton N.D., with its #1 all time attachment — the Work Platform.
Lunch attendees were treated to a food truck lunch with great eats for all.
Lunch attendees were treated to a food truck lunch with great eats for all.
Tom Martin, territory sales manager of Allmand in Holdredge, Neb., brought a selection from Allmand’s extensive line of light towers and power systems.
Justin Batty, central region sales manager of Wacker Neuson in Menomonee Falls, Wis., was happy to talk with customers about Wacker Neuson’s paving equipment line.
Brad Ketchereside, territory representative of Allen Engineering in Paragould Ark., with the MSP445 riding trowel. This machine is powerful and responsive due to its weight-to-horsepower ratio. The five-bladed rotor is driven by a super heavy-duty gearbox, allowing the power to be delivered where it’s needed.
(L-R): Mark Hanson, owner of Hanson Paving, St. Cloud, Minn.; Jeff Grant, service technician of RMS; and Noah Hanson, engineering operator of Hanson Paving, check out the LeeBoy 5300 asphalt paver.




