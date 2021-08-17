Bud Fontana

Rock Machinery Co. LLC, a distributor of processing equipment and parts for the mining, aggregate and recycling industries, announced its recent hire of Bud Fontana, who joins the company as the mining account manager. Based in Hibbing, Minn., Fontana will cover the Minnesota Iron Range in his territory.

Fontana brings 30 years of sales and management experience in mining and manufacturing to his new position, having worked for such companies as Industrial Rubber Products, ITW Irathane Systems and P&H Mining Equipment/Joy Global/Komatsu, as well as consulting for various industries.

"As an effort to increase our mining marketing share in the Minnesota Iron Range, we are excited to have Bud on board," said Bryant Fazer, president of Rock Machinery. "Bud brings years of experience and relationships in the Range, and we are confident his experience and knowledge will help us gain more traction in the mining industry."

"Rock is one of the best distributors I've partnered with in my last position," said Fontana. "Rock's culture, reputation and growth mentality have made joining the team a no-brainer. I am eager to help grow Rock's business in the mining industry."

To reach Bud Fontana, call 218/340-6086 or email bud.fontana@rockmachinery.com.

Founded in 2004, Rock Machinery is a distributor of many brands of crushing, screening and specialty products used in the mining, aggregate and recycling industries. Rock Machinery is located in Allenton, Wis., and works with customers throughout the midwestern United States.

For more information, call 262/536-4603 or visit rockmachinery.com.

