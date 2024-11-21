Rokbak's Haul Track telematics system streamlines fleet management with real-time insights and proactive maintenance alerts. This boosts equipment uptime, extends lifespan, and lowers total cost of ownership. Integrated with industry standards and onboard weighing, it ensures optimal performance and longevity for ADT fleets.

Photo courtesy of Rokbak Using Haul Track telematics, site managers keep track of data from a Rokbak RA30 ADT in real time.

In the earthmoving, quarrying and mining businesses, equipment reliability is paramount. Every hour of downtime can mean lost productivity and increased costs, which is why fleet managers are increasingly turning to telematics as an enabler for proactive maintenance and operational efficiency.

According to Garry Moore, a customer support manager of Scottish articulated dump truck (ADT) brand Rokbak, telematics is no longer a "nice to have" but an essential tool for business success.

"More and more customers have been engaging with our Haul Track telematics system over the last few years," Moore said. "Some even have full ‘command centres' filled with screens as they monitor data from their fleets in real-time."

Simplifying the Complex

The Rokbak Haul Track telematics system comes as standard on the brand's RA30 and RA40 ADTs, designed to help customers monitor and maintain their machines with ease. Its simplicity and user-friendly interface are what set it apart, enabling customers to access actionable insights and make data-driven decisions about their fleet management.

"Our customers are hardworking people who need hardworking trucks — and Haul Track ensures they can optimize their operations without adding complexity," Moore said.

For example, the online portal includes tools such as Fleet Manager and Fleet Tracker, which allow users to customize dashboards according to their priorities and targets, set maintenance parameters and receive automated reports and email alerts.

Another reason for Haul Track's growing popularity is the comprehensive onboarding and training Rokbak provides to help customers tailor the system to their specific needs.

"We work closely with our customers to ensure Haul Track fits seamlessly into their operations and that they're getting the most value from it," Moore said.

Photo courtesy of Rokbak

Key to Uptime, Longevity

When fleet managers have an accurate picture of machine health and status in real time, they are able to stay on top of regular maintenance requirements and address minor issues before they can turn into serious and expensive problems. This proactive maintenance approach leads to greater equipment uptime and a longer lifespan, as well as a reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).

"There are so many instances where timely intervention can protect crucial components and prevent major failures," Moore said. "The drop box, for example, requires precise oil levels and has a short service interval. Haul Track helps ensure routine servicing is completed on schedule by sending timely email reminders for maintenance. This prevents unnecessary wear on components and promotes the longevity of the drivetrain."

Besides service reminders, Haul Track also can be configured to directly alert fleet managers via email to fault codes that signal potential issues before they escalate. This capability not only protects key components but also helps maintain effective operation, minimize downtime and protect the owner's investment.

"To give further examples, issues with the clutch or injector in the engine could result in significant downtime and costly repairs if left unnoticed," Moore said. "By identifying problems early, Haul Track facilitates timely maintenance interventions that keep equipment running efficiently over the long term."

Designed With Customer in Mind

Rokbak's commitment to simplicity, reliability and customer-centric support is reflected throughout its offer. Recognizing that many customers operate mixed-brand fleets, Rokbak has integrated the Haul Track telematics system with the AEMP 2.0 API, the industry-wide standard that enables seamless management of telematics data across various equipment brands.

Rokbak also offers an On-Board Weigh load system that comes with a separate HMI (human machine interface) screen connecting to Haul Track to provide live payload data.

"It's important to strike the right balance between productivity and machine longevity," Moore said. "On the one hand, carrying too little load can actually increase wear and tear on your machines because operators will be making more journeys than needed to transport the target volume of material. On the other hand, excessive loads risk overburdening critical systems and compromising safety."

When combined with the On-Board Weigh system, Haul Track helps operators to maintain the ideal payload, promoting efficient operation, protecting key components and supporting the long-term health and reliability of the equipment.

"We focus on making our two models — the RA30 and RA40 ADTs — the best solutions they can be for our customers," Moore said. "Whether through our durable trucks or the valuable insights from Haul Track, our customers can rest assured that we've got their back."

For more information, visit www.rokbak.com.

