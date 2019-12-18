ROMCO Treats Customers to a Day at the Races

ROMCO recently treated its customers and friends to a weekend racing event at the Texas Motor Speedway for a NASCAR Xfinity Truck Series race.

The event featured a meet-and-greet with Joe Nemechek and his son, John Hunter, pit tours and more.

ROMCO has been a longtime sponsor of NEMCO Motorsports, which like ROMCO, is a family-owned and operated business. CEG

To read more about the ROMCO/Nemechek relationship, click here.