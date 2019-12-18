ROMCO Treats Customers to a Day at the Races

The event featured a meet-and-greet with Joe Nemechek and his son, John Hunter, pit tours and more.
ROMCO has been a longtime sponsor of NEMCO Motorsports, which like ROMCO, is a family-owned and operated business.
(L-R): Casey and Celest Raitz of U.S. Sand and Gravel; David Fitch and Buddy Brock, both of ROMCO; and Brad and April Garrett of Garrett Demolition.
Darryn Lindsey (L) of Lehigh Hanson and Cody Nicholson discuss racing and ROMCO inside the hospitality tent.
ROMCO owner Robert Mullins welcomes customers to the weekend festivities at Texas Motor Speedway. Mullins emphasized that both ROMCO and NEMCO Motorsports are tight-knit, family-owned companies that share core values. NEMCO fields cars for both Joe and John Hunter Nemechek and ROMCO is a major sponsor of NEMCO’s racing efforts.
(L-R): Gable Sprague, division manager of ROMCO Power Systems, with Joey and Tammy Offield of PB Materials, a leading aggregate producer in the Permian Basin region of Texas and New Mexico.
Paul Birkholz (L), ROMCO product support manager, and Austin Fitch, North Texas regional manager, await the arrival of customers at the ROMCO hospitality tent at Texas Motor Speedway.
Mark Welton (C), superintendent of Turner Contracting, and his wife, Brooke, were able to meet and talk racing with John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the ROMCO Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity series.
(L-R): Whit Walters of ROMCO with Bobcat Trucking President Brandon Eagan and Jordan Schultz. Bobcat Trucking is an excavation contractor in New Braunfels, Texas.
It was the first time at Texas Motor Speedway for Joe Smith and Jana Mitchell of Leland Bradlee Construction. The Longview, Texas, company is a full-service asphalt paving contractor.
Charlie Clarkson (L), ROMCO president, and Paul Birkholz, product support manager, answered customer questions about the 1940 Ford Rat Rod, which has been part of the ROMCO family for decades.
Josh (L) and Bill Maurer of Cemen Tech wait for their tour of the speedway garage area. ROMCO is a dealer for the Cemen Tech line of concrete mixing trucks.
(L-R): Brad and Mark Tafel and Sharon Lawson of Top Gun Top Dog Inc., an earthmoving contractor from Leonard, Texas, enjoy their day at Texas Motor Speedway.
Robin and Lexi Liles of Liles Sand & Gravel, Tatum, Texas.