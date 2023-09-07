Our Main Office
Thu September 07, 2023 - Northeast Edition #19
The Rotastar screening bucket is designed with revolutionary polyurethane flexible stars mounted to heavy-duty steel shafts that agitate and rotate material with no pinching or crushing inside of the rugged heavy duty steel bucket. Working on a concept very similar to a trommel screen, complete material separation is achieved.
The Rotastar screening system has applications that are limited only by the user's imagination, including topsoil production, separating waste, turf, roots, gypsum, wet heavy clay and many other materials. The ability to adjust the rotation speed of the polyurethane stars as well as adjusting the star spacing allows users to customize the output size of the material to meet their needs.
Because the polyurethane stars are flexible, they absorb a tremendous amount of energy; as a result, the screening process is very quiet and larger particle sizes are handled with ease.
The unit is not designed to crush or beat materials; rather, it's designed to separate materials. Therefore, if you are working with separating dirty materials that includes paper, plastic or other garbage, it does not pull the garbage through the fingers and attempt to shred it. Instead, it separates the garbage and leaves it in the bucket with the tailings.
The Rotastar design is so advanced it only takes one pass through the screener to achieve complete separation of the desirable material from the unusable tailings, the manufacturer said.
The owners of A & D Equipment are second-generation excavating contractors who use the product every day and are confident of the high production and durability that the product brings to the table.
A & D Equipment is confident that the Rotastar will bring the following advantages:
Rotastar screening buckets are available in a wide variety of sizes to fit your needs, from skid steers to mini-excavators all the way up to 30-ton excavators.
For more information, call A & D Equipment at 203/689-2323 or visit www.aanddequipment.com. CEG