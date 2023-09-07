Lightweight and flexible polyurethane stars rotate in one direction and agitate the materials without pinching or crushing, allowing for complete separation and quiet operation. (CEG photo)

The Rotastar screening bucket is designed with revolutionary polyurethane flexible stars mounted to heavy-duty steel shafts that agitate and rotate material with no pinching or crushing inside of the rugged heavy duty steel bucket. Working on a concept very similar to a trommel screen, complete material separation is achieved.

The Rotastar screening system has applications that are limited only by the user's imagination, including topsoil production, separating waste, turf, roots, gypsum, wet heavy clay and many other materials. The ability to adjust the rotation speed of the polyurethane stars as well as adjusting the star spacing allows users to customize the output size of the material to meet their needs.

Because the polyurethane stars are flexible, they absorb a tremendous amount of energy; as a result, the screening process is very quiet and larger particle sizes are handled with ease.

The unit is not designed to crush or beat materials; rather, it's designed to separate materials. Therefore, if you are working with separating dirty materials that includes paper, plastic or other garbage, it does not pull the garbage through the fingers and attempt to shred it. Instead, it separates the garbage and leaves it in the bucket with the tailings.

The Rotastar design is so advanced it only takes one pass through the screener to achieve complete separation of the desirable material from the unusable tailings, the manufacturer said.

The owners of A & D Equipment are second-generation excavating contractors who use the product every day and are confident of the high production and durability that the product brings to the table.

A & D Equipment is confident that the Rotastar will bring the following advantages:

Eliminate conventional excavating costs — When utilizing the Rotastar technology, the costs of loading, transporting, tipping and processing are significantly reduced. It is the first excavator-mounted polyurethane star screener in the United States.

— When utilizing the Rotastar technology, the costs of loading, transporting, tipping and processing are significantly reduced. It is the first excavator-mounted polyurethane star screener in the United States. Gain access to the toughest job sites — Compact and easy to transport, giving you great site access. Easy installation with no case line necessary and only one-way hammer circuit required.

— Compact and easy to transport, giving you great site access. Easy installation with no case line necessary and only one-way hammer circuit required. Rugged construction with easy maintenance — Built with the best materials for reliability. Easy to remove transmission guard, simple heavy-duty chain drive and the unique Rotastar design prevents shaft wear.

— Built with the best materials for reliability. Easy to remove transmission guard, simple heavy-duty chain drive and the unique Rotastar design prevents shaft wear. Screen wet or dry materials — The flexible Rotastar is gentle on fragile material and ideal for topsoil, waste, turf, roots, gypsum and many other materials. The Rotastar is ideal for utility contractors and pipeline contractors to create bedding right on site, eliminating the cost and space of bringing in a screening plant or paying to have bedding material brought on site. If you are doing some excavation but have no need for topsoil, you can use the Rotastar to make topsoil for resale.

— The flexible Rotastar is gentle on fragile material and ideal for topsoil, waste, turf, roots, gypsum and many other materials. The Rotastar is ideal for utility contractors and pipeline contractors to create bedding right on site, eliminating the cost and space of bringing in a screening plant or paying to have bedding material brought on site. If you are doing some excavation but have no need for topsoil, you can use the Rotastar to make topsoil for resale. Custom solutions available — You can tailor your output size with a variety of star, collar and spacer options, enabling any size company to take advantage of the right fit for them.

— You can tailor your output size with a variety of star, collar and spacer options, enabling any size company to take advantage of the right fit for them. Add the Steelwrist tiltrotator — Achieve 360-degree attachment rotation with 45-degree tilt, high flow hydraulics and the safety of Front Pin Lock technology.

Rotastar screening buckets are available in a wide variety of sizes to fit your needs, from skid steers to mini-excavators all the way up to 30-ton excavators.

For more information, call A & D Equipment at 203/689-2323 or visit www.aanddequipment.com. CEG

