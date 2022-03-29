Rush Truck Centres of Canada announced the addition of Battle Motors cab-over trucks to its lineup of product offerings available at all locations in Ontario.

Battle Motors trucks have undergone 75 years of continuous mechanical and aesthetic improvements and are built to tackle even the toughest routes. Battle Motors trucks are workhorses with sophisticated engineering, best-in-class features and quality that is built to last, according to the company.

Battle Motors delivers comfort, visibility and reliability in its severe duty chassis while championing lower maintenance costs and reduced noise, according to the company.

"Battle Motors diesel and electric cab-overs complement our vocational truck line up and will provide our customers with more options for refuse trucks," said Kevin G. Tallman, chief executive officer, Rush Truck Centres of Canada. "We are excited to be the first dealership group in Canada to bring Battle Motors trucks to market."

"We look forward to this partnership with Rush Truck Centres of Canada as one of the leading commercial truck dealerships in Canada, and we believe this is the start of Battle Motors trucks being the 'Workhorse' for all fleets nationwide," said Sean Gilroy, vice president of sales of Battle Motors.

About Battle Motors

Battle Motors, a developer of electric vehicle (EV) technology, acquired commercial vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Crane Carrier Company LLC (CCC) in 2021. Battle Motors provides work-ready diesel, clean natural gas (CNG) and now EV chassis are designed and manufactured in North America for the refuse and recycling markets.

Battle Motors' trucks are built to excel in a multitude of applications that now include middle-mile and last-mile delivery. CCC has been manufacturing commercial vehicles for 75 years and is based in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

For more information, visit battlemotors.com.

About Rush Truck Centres of Canada

More than a dealer network, Rush Truck Centres of Canada is a part of the largest dealership network in North America through its affiliation with Rush Enterprises and its 125 franchised dealership locations in the United States. With 20 locations in Ontario, customers receive support no matter the location.

The company provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, end dump and flatbed trailers, aftermarket parts, service, collision repair as well as leasing and rental options through Idealease.

For more information, visit rushtruckcentres.ca.

