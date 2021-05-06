Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Sales Auction Company Hosts 12th Annual Spring Auction

Thu May 06, 2021 - Northeast Edition #10
CEG


Sales Auction Company, family-owned and operated since 2009, invited attendees to the first onsite auction of the year. On April 30, 2021 a virtual timed event took place. In 2020, the virtual auction was the only option. This year, however, along with the virtual timed auction, was 2021's first in-person auction held on Saturday, May 1 at the 8-acre facility at 55 King Spring Road in Windsor Locks, Conn.

Virtual bidding for more than 2,000 pieces took place on April 30 at the timed auction via Proxibid and Equipmentfacts. These platforms allow for online bidding for those who were not able to attend in person.

On May 1, large crowds gathered on site to check out the wide variety of equipment, parts and vehicles available this year. More than 400 pieces were up for bid at the in-person auction. One of the highest tickets featured items was the 2020 Caterpillar 310 hydraulic excavator. According to Nate Cadenhead of Sales Auction Company, "Sam Sales (owner of the company) takes into consideration what people are looking for and what is desirable and he goes out and gets it. I think that is something huge to be said about Sales Auction Company. We cater to our people and the customer service is there." CEG

Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15

A large crowd follow the auction truck at the Sales Auction Company held May 1, 2021, in Windsor Locks, Conn.
Paul Furman of Suffield, Conn., in front of Caterpillar 310 excavator.
Sales Auction Company is located at 55 King Spring Rd. in Windsor Locks, Conn.
The bid caller and truck for Sales Auction Company make their way through the inventory.
Bidders keep up with the auction while enjoying lunch in the pavilion.
Crowds gather as the line makes its way down the row of skid steers to a 2017 Bobcat S770.
Sam Sales, owner of Sales Auction Company, in the action truck with the Proxibid operator. Proxibid allows for virtual bidding at the live event.
(L-R): Mark Swiatowiec Jr. with son, Mark III, of Cedar Ridge Construction in Newington, Conn.; John Vessel of JV3 Construction, Rocky Hill, Conn.; and Joe Viello of New England Blacktop, Glastonbury, Conn., stand in front of the 2020 Caterpillar 310 hydraulic excavator, one of the biggest ticket items of the weekend.
Nathan Cadenhead of Sales Auction Company with a 2020 Caterpillar M320 rubber-tire excavator.
Steve Pchelka (L) of ASP Construction in West Springfield, Mass., and Dan Mikhaylichenko and son, William, of DVM Electric in Holyoke, Mass., stand in front of a 2000 John Deere 200LC hydraulic excavator.
Andre Pchelka tests out a 2006 Volvo EC210BLC hydraulic excavator.
Bidders check out the many hydraulic excavators available.
Ryan Geddes of Premiere Industries, Thomaston, Conn., with a 2004 John Deere 225CLC hydraulic excavator.
The auction offered a wide variety of rubber-tire wheel loaders from Caterpillar, Volvo, John Deere, Samsung, Kobelco and Komatsu.
Mark Swiatowiec and grandson Mark Swiatowiec III check out a Caterpillar 304E mini-excavator.




Today's top stories

Industry Urges Workers to Get COVID Vaccine

Metro Overpass Collapses in Mexico City, Leaving Many Dead, Injured

Five Stand-On Skid Steer Attachments to Invest In

Pegasus Link Constructors Leads $1.7B Project

Doosan Bobcat Helps Professionals Build a Better Tomorrow With Mobile Training Lab

Bobcat Company, Country Artist Justin Moore Announce Partnership, Fan Sweepstakes

Hall County, Ga., the Site of Seven Current or Future Road Projects

VIDEO: Volvo CE Delivers Its Version of the Factory 4 Tomorrow



 

Read more about...

Auctions Connecticut Sales Auction Company LLC






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo