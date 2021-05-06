Sales Auction Company, family-owned and operated since 2009, invited attendees to the first onsite auction of the year. On April 30, 2021 a virtual timed event took place. In 2020, the virtual auction was the only option. This year, however, along with the virtual timed auction, was 2021's first in-person auction held on Saturday, May 1 at the 8-acre facility at 55 King Spring Road in Windsor Locks, Conn.

Virtual bidding for more than 2,000 pieces took place on April 30 at the timed auction via Proxibid and Equipmentfacts. These platforms allow for online bidding for those who were not able to attend in person.

On May 1, large crowds gathered on site to check out the wide variety of equipment, parts and vehicles available this year. More than 400 pieces were up for bid at the in-person auction. One of the highest tickets featured items was the 2020 Caterpillar 310 hydraulic excavator. According to Nate Cadenhead of Sales Auction Company, "Sam Sales (owner of the company) takes into consideration what people are looking for and what is desirable and he goes out and gets it. I think that is something huge to be said about Sales Auction Company. We cater to our people and the customer service is there." CEG

