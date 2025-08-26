SC&RA's 2025 Crane & Rigging Workshop in Indianapolis expects record attendance with 730+ industry professionals. Keynote speakers and sessions will cover regulatory updates, advanced technology, and networking opportunities, providing valuable insights and connections for attendees.

Widely recognized as the premier crane and rigging event in the industry, the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association will host its 2025 Crane & Rigging Workshop September 23–25 at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis, Ind.

Trending toward record attendance, CRW 2025 will unite more than 730 professionals across the crane and rigging industry — bringing together top managers, safety directors, legal experts, operations personnel and operators. The event will offer opportunities to learn from experts, engage in committee meetings and critical discussions and gain insight into the latest regulatory updates and related developments impacting the industry.

CRW attendees will enjoy access to an Exhibit Center boasting 90 booths, a wide range of education sessions presented by more than a dozen speakers, numerous networking events, a First Timers' reception and plenty of additional time to meet, greet and explore opportunities.

Educational sessions will span a wide spectrum of timely topics, from managing project risk in complex lifts to navigating advancements in crane technology, understanding rigging best practices and exploring effective workforce development strategies.

CRW 2025 highlights also include keynote speaker Mike Clancy, whose presentation "Strategic Insights: Adapting to Evolving Market Trends" will explore the driving forces shaping the future of the crane and rigging sector, coupled with an outlook on economic conditions. Clancy, strategy practice leader of FMI, also will spotlight strategies for diversifying business operations to ensure stability and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

In addition, regulatory and compliance updates will be a major focus this year, with Michael Rubin, Esq., shareholder, Ogletree Deakins, delivering a timely session on "OSHA & the New Administration," alongside other critical topics such as tower crane safety and inspections, and updates on evolving technical standards.

"Year after year, the Crane & Rigging Workshop gives both SC&RA members and non-members a meaningful way to connect with the people, topics and solutions shaping our industry," said Beth O'Quinn, SC&RA senior vice president, crane and rigging. "It's designed to deliver value at every level, and we're committed to ensuring that every professional who attends, leaves with actionable insights and resources to strengthen their business."

While CRW's educational program is always a draw, the networking opportunities are equally impactful. From frequent breaks and evening receptions to the bustling Exhibit Center, attendees will connect with each other in ways that simply can't be replicated through calls, emails or virtual meetings — bringing together a concentrated mix of crane and rigging professionals from around the country and the world.

"The Crane & Rigging Workshop is a rare opportunity to be in one place with this many peers, experts and decision-makers," said O'Quinn. "It's unlike anything else in our industry."

For the complete agenda and to register, visit scranet.org/crw2025.

