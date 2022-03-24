Schlouch utility crews install sanitary sewer for 150 single family and semi-detached dwellings at the “McIntosh Farms” site, located in Ontelaunee Township, Berks County, Pa.

Schlouch Incorporated's dedication to helping its clients succeed through meeting deadlines, budgets and business objectives in a safe, professional manner continued to be a focal point in 2021.

Projects included major residential and commercial sites in the southeastern Pennsylvania area. Here is a brief review of some of Schlouch's active projects during the fall and winter seasons.

Berks County

Forino Company has chosen Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 100+ acre site for McIntosh Farms II. The residential development will consist of 150 single family and semi-detached dwellings located in Ontelaunee Township, Berks County, Pa. Schlouch is providing sediment/ erosion control, clearing, grubbing, earthwork, building pads, sanitary and storm sewers, water line installation, paving and seeding.

L&K Construction Inc. selected Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 4.89-acre site for a medical office building for the Tucker Tract project. The site is located at 15065 Kutztown Road, Maxatawny Township, Berks County, Pa. Schlouch is providing clearing, demolition, sediment and erosion control, earthwork, grading, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, water lines, gas, electric, concrete curb and sidewalks.

Dauphin County

First Industrial Realty Trust has named Schlouch Incorporated to prepare a 166.18-acre site for the First Logistics Center @ 283 project. The commercial site will consist of a 1,085,280 sq. ft. warehouse and a 698,880 sq. ft. warehouse. HOP improvements will occur on surrounding roadways. The property is located off Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry and Conewago townships, Dauphin County, Pa. Schlouch is providing clear- ing, grubbing, survey, stakeout, demolition, blasting, rock removal, earthwork, sediment and erosion control, sanitary and storm sewers, water line installation, roads, building pads, concrete, curbs, paving, landscaping and seeding.

Vision-Elizabethtown LLC chose Schlouch Incorporated to prepare a 2-acre site for the First Logistics Center — Wetlands Mitigation project. The purpose is to create a wetlands mitigation habitat. The property is located off Harrisburg Pike in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County, Pa. Schlouch is providing clear- ing, grubbing, survey, stakeout, earthwork, sediment and erosion control, landscaping and seeding.

Lehigh County

PD Flint Hill LLC selected Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 70.77-acre site for Estates at Saucon Valley — Phases 1-3. The residential development will consist of 102 single-family detached dwellings. Tuskes Homes is the developer of the project. The site is located on Flint Hill Road in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County, Pa. Schlouch is providing rock removal, earthwork, sediment/erosion control, sanitary and storm sewers, water line installation, roads, curbs, paving and seeding.

Luzerne County

Sand Springs Development Corporation has chosen Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 3.3- acre site for Sand Springs Phase 5E. The residential development will consist of 36 multi-family dwellings. Tuskes Homes is the developer of the project. The site is located on Sand Springs Drive in Butler Township, Luzerne County, Pa. Schlouch is providing earthwork, drainage systems, sanitary, storm and water main installation, and paving.

Montgomery County

Mikelen LLC named Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 3.4- acre site for 2208 Old Arch Road, a residential community consist- ing of 14 townhouse units. The project is being developed by DelGrippo Builders and is located in Norristown, East Norriton Township, Montgomery County, Pa. Schlouch is providing survey, stakeout, earthwork, sediment/erosion control, sanitary and storm sewers, water line installation, roads, building pads, curbs, paving and seeding.

Rouse Chamberlin Ltd. has selected Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 11.2-acre site for Ridgewood Phase 2C. The residential development will consist of 59 new townhomes. The project is located on Linfield Trappe Road in Royersford, Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, Pa. Schlouch is providing rock removal, earthwork, sediment/erosion control, sanitary and storm sewers, water line installation, roads, paving and seeding.

Northampton County

CMC Development Corporation chose Schlouch Incorporated to perform road reconstruction at Route 248 and Van Buren Road. The project is located in Palmer Township, Northampton County, Pa. Schlouch is providing earthwork, sediment/erosion control, drainage systems, storm, curb installation and paving.

Fenstermaker Enterprises LLC has named Schlouch Incorporated to prepare the 3.301-acre site for a self-storage facility for the A to Z Self Storage — Fox Hill Road project. The site is located in Palmer Township, Northampton County, Pa. Schlouch is providing clearing, earthwork, sediment and erosion control, sediment trap, storm sewer, infiltration basin, concrete, asphalt paving, landscaping, fence, site lighting.

Quandel Construction Group Inc. selected Schlouch Incorporated to perform sitework on the 31.48-acre site for the NorthPoint Commerce 33 project. The site, consisting of a 433,000 sq. ft. warehouse building, is located at 197 Padula Road in Forks Township, Northampton County, Pa. The owner/developer is NorthPoint Development. Schlouch is providing clearing, grubbing, survey, stakeout, earthwork, sediment and erosion control, sanitary and storm sewers, water line installation, curbs and paving.

(This story was reprinted with permission from Schlouch Incorporated Fall/Winter 2021 issue.)

