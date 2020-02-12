--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Screen Machine Highlights ConExpo Offerings

Wed February 12, 2020 - National Edition
Screen Machine


4043TR recirculating impact crusher SMI Compact 50TJ 621T trommel 90TS screener 520TS3 screening plant

Crush Every Job!

That's more than just a catch phrase at Screen Machine. It's how it runs it business, and what it builds its machines to do. Its commitment is to provide the highest quality equipment that lets you Crush Every Job.

2020 promises to be an exciting year at Screen Machine. It starts at the company's ConExpo booth (#C32669), where it will have the following machines on display:

  • The new Spyder 520TS3 screening plant. To satisfy demand for a larger screener with all the capabilities of the popular Spyder 514TS3, the 520TS3 is here to perform

    520TS3 screening plant

  • The 4043TR recirculating impact crusher. Since its debut at the 2017 ConExpo show, the 43043TR has emerged as one of the top recirculating impact crushers in the industry.

    4043TR recirculating impact crusher

  • SMI Compact 50TS jaw crusher and 90TS screener. Screen Machine debuted the SMI Compact line in 2019 as a choice when larger machines are not needed, or simply won't fit on the job site.

    90TS screener

  • Screen Machine's other new machine at ConExpo won't be in the Hall C booth, but at the Silver Lot location of sister company Diamond Z (#S5778). There you will find the new 621T trommel, a machine that is ideal for processing aggregate material that has gone through a crusher, or organic materials that have been through a grinder.

    621T trommel

"With Screen Machine, SMI Compact and Diamond Z, we've got a lot to tell you about at ConExpo 2020. Stop by for a look, or visit www.screenmachine.com for more details. Together, we will Crush Every Job," the company said.



