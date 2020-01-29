Screen Machine, SMI Compact and Diamond Z Will Be Displayed at ConExpo 2020

The new Spyder 520TS3 screening plant features a patented SmoothStart technology that eliminates destructive shaking on start-up and shut-down. The 520TS3 screens up to four sized products simultaneously.

Crush every job is more than just a catch phrase at Screen Machine. It's how we run our business, and what we build our machines to do. Our commitment is to provide the highest quality equipment that lets you CRUSH EVERY JOB.

Are you ready to take your crushing and screening productivity to a new level? Then you need to take a look at Screen Machine.

Screen Machine products are better — by design, by manufacture and by performance. Each machine is built to our stringent specifications in our Etna, Ohio, manufacturing facility — just as they have been for more than 50 years.

Here are just a few reasons Screen Machine is your best choice for crushing and screening equipment:

Patented technology that provides unmatched innovation, durability and productivity;

a complete line of products to serve all crushing and screening needs;

key components on most machines are manufactured with USA-made Grade 80 steel — the strongest available;

same day shipping on stock parts orders; and

complete technical support.

2020 promises to be an exciting year at Screen Machine. It starts at our ConExpo booth (#C32669 in the Central Hall), where we will have the following machines on display for you:

• The new Spyder 520TS3 screening plant. To satisfy demand for a larger screener with all the capabilities of our popular Spyder 514TS3, the 520TS3 is here to perform. Featuring our patented SmoothStart technology that eliminates destructive shaking on start-up and shut-down. The 520TS3 screens up to four sized products simultaneously.

• The 4043TR Recirculating Impact crusher. Since its debut at the 2017 ConExpo Show, the 43043TR has emerged as one of the top recirculating impact crushers in the industry. It allows you to continuously refine product while in production, or the recirculating conveyor can be turned perpendicular to the crusher unit and utilized as an additional side stacker.

• SMI compact 50TS jaw crusher and 90TS Screener. Screen Machine debuted the SMI Compact line in 2019 as a choice when larger machines are not needed, or simply won't fit on the jobsite. The response to this new line has been tremendous. Come see why the BIG news in crushing and screening is actually compact — SMI Compact.

• Our other new machine at ConExpo won't be in our Hall C booth, but at the Silver Lot location of our sister company, Diamond Z (#S5778). There you will find the new 621T trommel, a machine that is ideal for processing aggregate material that has gone through a crusher, or organic materials that have been through a grinder. Stop by the Diamond Z location and see why the 621T — with a trommel barrel that measures 6 ft. in diameter x 21 ft. in length — is a perfect complement to machines from both our companies.

With Screen Machine, SMI Compact and Diamond Z, we've got a lot to tell you about at ConExpo 2020. For more information, visit screenmachine.com.