List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Shilling Brings Safety to Rural Kansas Highway

    Wed January 17, 2024 - Midwest Edition #2
    Chuck MacDonald – CEG CORRESPONDENT


    KDOT selected Wildcat Construction as the lead contractor on the K177 rebuild. Wildcat turned to Shilling Construction to handle the paving.
    Photo courtesy of Shilling Construction
    KDOT selected Wildcat Construction as the lead contractor on the K177 rebuild. Wildcat turned to Shilling Construction to handle the paving.
    KDOT selected Wildcat Construction as the lead contractor on the K177 rebuild. Wildcat turned to Shilling Construction to handle the paving.   (Photo courtesy of Shilling Construction) The Shilling team used a Weiler material transfer vehicle for their work and a new Caterpillar paver.   (Photo courtesy of Shilling Construction) The construction team used locally sourced aggregate for the job.   (Photo courtesy of Shilling Construction) Workers used the material excavated for the project to raise the road in some places while eliminating hills in other places. The completed road is 15 ft. wide with 10-ft. shoulders.   (Photo courtesy of Shilling Construction) The Cat paver was an AP-1055F with a SE-60V screed that has SDX screed plates installed.   (Photo courtesy of Shilling Construction) The SDX plates helped the team achieve better density, smoother profiles and helped with thermal segregation.   (Photo courtesy of Shilling Construction)

    For more than a decade, motorists in Kansas drove K-177 like a star running back on their beloved Kansas State Wildcats, weaving around obstacles to record a touchdown.

    The northern section of this 100-mi.-long state road leading into Manhattan, home to Kansas State University, had no shoulders so a car or truck carrying mammoth farm equipment could drift down an embankment if its wheels slipped off the highway. The road also had poor sightlines with many dips. In many sections this aging pavement was worn out.

    Photo courtesy of Shilling Construction

    K-177 is an important artery, connecting people to I-70 in the central part of the state and to scenic areas like the Flint Hills region, Council Grove Lake and some of the only tallgrass prairie left in North America.

    When the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) decided it was time to fix this two-lane highway, it selected Wildcat Construction as the lead contractor to rebuild the road. Wildcat turned to Shilling Construction to handle the paving.

    Travis Shilling, vice president of Shilling Construction, supervised the project. The job required a full-depth rebuild of parts of the highway and mill and overlay in other sections to bring the road up to modern highway standards.

    "We were able to purchase land near the middle of the project and set up a portable asphalt plant to bring the material to the site quickly," said Shilling. "Like in most state projects, KDOT allowed us to use 25 percent recycled material in the mix. This was a big project as we brought in 154,000 tons of asphalt to rebuild this road."

    The construction team used locally sourced aggregate for the job.

    Workers rebuilt 22.6 mi. of K-177. The construction team built 10 in. of asphalt above the subgrade and topped it with 1.5 in. of Superpave, which is the interstate standard.

    "Because the road that we worked on was almost all two-lane we had to shut down the southern section for construction in 2022 and the northern section in 2023," said Shilling. "This allowed us to work quickly and provide maximum safety for our workers."

    The project required two years to complete.

    While Shilling was doing the pavement work, Wildcat installed numerous box culverts, managed local streams and built several bridges. The bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad was the most complex and required coordination from the company to cause minimal disruptions. The team also built bridges across West Branch Mill Creek, Deadman Creek and other local waterways.

    Photo courtesy of Shilling Construction

    The Shilling team used a Weiler material transfer vehicle for their work and a new Caterpillar paver. The Cat paver was an AP-1055F with a SE-60V screed that has SDX screed plates installed. The SDX plates helped the team achieve better density, smoother profiles and helped with thermal segregation.

    John Foster of Benesch teamed up with Shilling on the project. Benesch did inspections and handled some training for KDOT workers.

    "This was a satisfying job that was more than 10 years in the making," said Foster. "The workers moved a lot of dirt to improve the sightlines and safety on this important road."

    The construction workers used the material excavated for the project to raise the road in some places while eliminating hills in other places. The completed road is 15 ft. wide with 10-ft. shoulders.

    The project has been nominated for a pavement award from KDOT and Kansas Asphalt Pavement Association. CEG




    Today's top stories

    Modern Hydrogen's Practical Approach to Decarbonization

    Guidelines to Prevent Damage to Parking Structures During Snow Removal

    Contractors Give Mixed Reviews of Their Prospects for 2024

    Komatsu Introduces GD955-7 Motor Grader to North American Market

    Ring Power Corporation Announces David Alban as Chief Executive Officer

    Rebuild Illinois: 5,522 Miles, 553 Bridges, 814 Improvements

    VIDEO: Gordie Howe International Bridge Due to Open Fall 2025

    Illinois Tollway Awards More Than $534M In 2023 Contracts



     

    Read more about...

    Caterpillar Infrastructure Kansas Kansas Department of Transportation paving Project Experiences Roadwork






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA