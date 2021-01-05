SITECH Horizon announced it is open and serving western and central North Carolina as part of the global SITECH distribution network. The company offers the complete line of Trimble construction technology systems available, including machine control systems, optical instruments, and survey and civil engineering software.

The company is owned and operated by CTE.

"Adding SITECH Horizon to our family of companies is part of how we're supporting our customers and being a partner in their success," said Ed Weisiger Jr., president and chief executive officer of CTE.

"The innovative solutions offered through SITECH dealerships are a major driver of the modern-day construction industry and I'm proud to welcome them to the team."

Trimble technology can be used on a variety of machine makes and models to help contractors gain insight and control into their operations, helping them save time and money while improving accuracy, according to the company.

"By adopting Trimble construction technology, contractors can experience new levels of productivity that enable them to earn the bid and be profitable, project after project," said Jason Ritchey, general manager of SITECH Horizon. "Our trained experts are ready to advise customers on the right solution for their needs."

About SITECH Horizon

SITECH Horizon is an authorized representative of Trimble's complete portfolio of Connected Construction solutions — machine control systems, site positioning systems and construction software.

SITECH Horizon was formed in 2021 as SITECH Mid-Atlantic dissolved operations into four independently operated SITECH dealerships.

SITECH Horizon serves civil contractors throughout western and central North Carolina involved in a range of earthmoving applications and using heavy equipment from all manufacturers. It offers consultative advice on the right technology for the job, customized training, data services, installation, service and technical support.

For more information, call 704/644-0660 or visit SITECH-Horizon.com.