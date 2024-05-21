Photo courtesy of SCA The Slag Cement Association (SCA) successfully concluded its third annual Slag Cement School in Alsip, Ill.

The Slag Cement Association (SCA) successfully concluded its third annual Slag Cement School in Alsip, Ill. The educational event, held on April 29 to 30, featured technical presentations on the benefits of slag cement in concrete design and construction, as well as sustainability tools and resources available to the concrete industry. On the second day, attendees were treated to an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of Holcim's South Chicago slag cement plant.

Jan Prusinski, SCA president, welcomed more than 60 attendees from 19 different states and three countries to Slag Cement School. Along with the technical presentations from SCA members, the event also included a special presentation from the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority.

"The Slag Cement Association is thrilled with the growing interest in slag cement from ready-mix concrete professionals, researchers and cement experts," said Nick Brimley, SCA marketing director. "Slag Cement School is a perfect opportunity for attendees to see why slag cement is the ideal product for durable, sustainable construction in our industry."

The success of Slag Cement School was made possible through the generous support of its event sponsor: Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE).

For more information, visit aoeteam.com. and slagcement.org/school.

