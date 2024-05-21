List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Slag Cement Association Hosts Slag Cement School in Alsip, Illinois

    Tue May 21, 2024 - Midwest Edition #11
    Slag Cement Association


    The Slag Cement Association (SCA) successfully concluded its third annual Slag Cement School in Alsip, Ill.
    Photo courtesy of SCA
    The Slag Cement Association (SCA) successfully concluded its third annual Slag Cement School in Alsip, Ill.
    The Slag Cement Association (SCA) successfully concluded its third annual Slag Cement School in Alsip, Ill.   (Photo courtesy of SCA) The educational event featured technical presentations on the benefits of slag cement in concrete design and construction, as well as sustainability tools and resources available to the concrete industry.   (Photo courtesy of SCA)   (SCA logo)

    The Slag Cement Association (SCA) successfully concluded its third annual Slag Cement School in Alsip, Ill. The educational event, held on April 29 to 30, featured technical presentations on the benefits of slag cement in concrete design and construction, as well as sustainability tools and resources available to the concrete industry. On the second day, attendees were treated to an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of Holcim's South Chicago slag cement plant.

    Jan Prusinski, SCA president, welcomed more than 60 attendees from 19 different states and three countries to Slag Cement School. Along with the technical presentations from SCA members, the event also included a special presentation from the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority.

    "The Slag Cement Association is thrilled with the growing interest in slag cement from ready-mix concrete professionals, researchers and cement experts," said Nick Brimley, SCA marketing director. "Slag Cement School is a perfect opportunity for attendees to see why slag cement is the ideal product for durable, sustainable construction in our industry."

    The success of Slag Cement School was made possible through the generous support of its event sponsor: Advancing Organizational Excellence (AOE).

    For more information, visit aoeteam.com. and slagcement.org/school.




    Today's top stories

    Ohio Expo Center & State Fair's $260M Renovation

    J.D. Eckman Leads U.S. 422 Project in Pennsylvania

    Volvo Upgrades Engines, Improves Productivity in Two Popular Mid-Size Wheel Loaders

    Coca-Cola United Plans New $338M Birmingham HQ to Be Built Off Interstate 20/59

    Jobseekers Leveraging Career Market for In-Demand Skilled Trades

    Monroe Tractor Promotes Tauyna Trexler as Albany, N.Y.'s Service Manager

    Skanska Awarded $24M Contract for Supplemental Track Improvements to MBTA's Red Line

    Liebherr Announces New General Manager of Corporate Responsibility



     

    Read more about...

    Education Illinois Slag Cement Association (SCA) Training






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA