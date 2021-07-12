Soil Connect — a digital marketplace connecting those who have soil, aggregates and other building materials with those who need it — will host the latest edition of Soil Connect LIVE on July 13 at 5:00 p.m. EST. The livestream will be simulcast on Facebook Live, Instagram Live, LinkedIn Live and YouTube.

With thousands of users and more than 185 million yards of material moved through the Marketplace to date, Soil Connect finds itself on the front lines of the burgeoning ConTech industry.

Cliff Fetner, Soil Connect founder and CEO, and David Broomhead, co-founder and CEO of Trade Hounds — a mobile app that empowers and connects construction workers across the skilled trades — will talk about growing up in and around the construction industry, it's day-to-day challenges, and how big ideas, innovative technologies and new digital marketplaces are solving age-old problems and connecting people in today's construction ecosystem.

Trade Hounds came to mind for Broomhead as an MBA candidate at Babson College. His family was full of trades workers, parents worked in general contracting. His familiarity with the space shined a light on the gap between the technology-enabled tools powering today's service jobs that just aren't available for skilled trades. Intent on proving the need for something new he set to work. Now, Trade Hounds enables top contractors to hire the right tradespeople, for less. More than 200,000 real, experienced tradespeople have downloaded Trade Hounds.

