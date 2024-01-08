List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Southern Farm Show Prepares for 2024 Event

    Mon January 08, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Southern Farm Show


    The Southern Farm Show is the largest annual agricultural exposition in the Carolinas and Virginia. Filling the NC State Fairgrounds, the show also includes a large selection of professional landscape equipment.
    Photo courtesy of the Southern Farm Show
    The Southern Farm Show is the largest annual agricultural exposition in the Carolinas and Virginia. Filling the NC State Fairgrounds, the show also includes a large selection of professional landscape equipment.
    The Southern Farm Show is the largest annual agricultural exposition in the Carolinas and Virginia. Filling the NC State Fairgrounds, the show also includes a large selection of professional landscape equipment.   (Photo courtesy of the Southern Farm Show) For the second time this year, equipment dealer Company Wrench will let show guests try their hand at operating its equipment in a large area in front of the grandstand.   (Photo courtesy of the Southern Farm Show)

    Grading, excavating and land clearing equipment will again be a prominent part of this year's Southern Farm Show, Jan. 31 through Feb.y 2 at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

    According to Show Manager David Zimmerman, most of the construction equipment dealers covering the region will be exhibiting.

    Those companies include Ascendum, Asheboro JCB, Company Wrench, CCS Equipment Sales, Curtis Lane Equipment, James River Equipment, National Equipment Dealers and Sound Heavy Machinery. Corporate exhibits by New Holland, Kubota and Kioti also will include construction equipment along with their agricultural offerings.

    Land clearing equipment to be found at the show includes brands including Vermeer, Fecon, FAE, Blue Diamond Attachments, Baumalight, Loftness, Wallenstein, Denis Cimaf, Shearex, Prinroth, Brush Hound, Seppi, Gyro Trac and Simatech. Other companies with construction attachments will be Carolina Attachments, Construction Implements Depot, Loflin Fabrication, Southeast Attachments WR Long and Utilitough.

    For the second time this year, equipment dealer Company Wrench will let show guests try their hand at operating its equipment in a large area in front of the grandstand. According to Company Wrench President Cam Gabbard, the ability for show guests to operate equipment was well received at the 2023 show, so they decided to offer the option again this year. According to Gabbard, factory representatives from equipment manufacturers will be at the exhibit to help those 21 and older understand how the equipment works and present prizes to the best operators.

    The Southern Farm Show is the largest annual agricultural exposition in the Carolinas and Virginia. Filling the NC State Fairgrounds, the show also includes a large selection of professional landscape equipment.

    Show hours are 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 am to 3 pm on Friday. Admission and parking are free.

    For more information, visit www.SouthernFarmShow.com.

    Photo courtesy of the Southern Farm Show

    For the second time this year, equipment dealer Company Wrench will let show guests try their hand at operating its equipment in a large area in front of the grandstand.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




    Read more about...

    Events North Carolina Southern Farm Show






