Photo courtesy of the Southern Farm Show The Southern Farm Show is the largest annual agricultural exposition in the Carolinas and Virginia. Filling the NC State Fairgrounds, the show also includes a large selection of professional landscape equipment.

Grading, excavating and land clearing equipment will again be a prominent part of this year's Southern Farm Show, Jan. 31 through Feb.y 2 at the NC State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

According to Show Manager David Zimmerman, most of the construction equipment dealers covering the region will be exhibiting.

Those companies include Ascendum, Asheboro JCB, Company Wrench, CCS Equipment Sales, Curtis Lane Equipment, James River Equipment, National Equipment Dealers and Sound Heavy Machinery. Corporate exhibits by New Holland, Kubota and Kioti also will include construction equipment along with their agricultural offerings.

Land clearing equipment to be found at the show includes brands including Vermeer, Fecon, FAE, Blue Diamond Attachments, Baumalight, Loftness, Wallenstein, Denis Cimaf, Shearex, Prinroth, Brush Hound, Seppi, Gyro Trac and Simatech. Other companies with construction attachments will be Carolina Attachments, Construction Implements Depot, Loflin Fabrication, Southeast Attachments WR Long and Utilitough.

For the second time this year, equipment dealer Company Wrench will let show guests try their hand at operating its equipment in a large area in front of the grandstand. According to Company Wrench President Cam Gabbard, the ability for show guests to operate equipment was well received at the 2023 show, so they decided to offer the option again this year. According to Gabbard, factory representatives from equipment manufacturers will be at the exhibit to help those 21 and older understand how the equipment works and present prizes to the best operators.

Show hours are 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 am to 3 pm on Friday. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit www.SouthernFarmShow.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

