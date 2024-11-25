List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Southwest JCB Open House Draws Crowd in Phoenix

    Mon November 25, 2024 - West Edition #24
    CEG


    Southwest JCB held an open house at its Phoenix location on Nov. 6, 2024.

    The dealer's full lineup of JCB equipment was on display at its modern sales and service facility along West Durango Street.

    JCB factory reps were in attendance along with Southwest JCB personnel and reps from other Southwest equipment lines such as Dynapac.

    "We were thrilled to spend such a beautiful fall day with our customers at our newest facility in Phoenix," said Nic DiPaolo, Southwest general manager. "We've come so far in the past year with our ability to service the valley. Getting the opportunity to share it with them was awesome."

    Customers were treated to a barbeque lunch and a host of JCB gift items.

    Southwest JCB is the official JCB dealer in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. In addition to Phoenix, branch locations are in Las Vegas, Denver (Commerce City) and Las Cruces, N.M. CEG

    Among the attendees at the open house were Brian Kmetko (L) and Scott Schuller of Rocky Mountain Reps LLC. RMR is a sales representation company specializing in construction equipment, tools and supplies. (CEG photo)
    Southwest JCB’s Phoenix facility hosted an open house on Nov. 6, 2024. (CEG photo)
    Dylan Giangardella (L) and Dakota Woolums of the Vail School District in Arizona check out JCB’s line of backhoe loaders. (CEG photo)
    Stephen Donahue (L) of JCB and Mick Parks, the Southwest JCB branch manager in Phoenix (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Candace and Jeremy McNew of Tucson, Ariz., catch up with Southwest JCB owner Kirt Little. Jeremy McNew manages Big O Tires in Tucson. (CEG photo)
    William Turner (R) of JCB spent time with Don Tuscano of the city of Chandler, Ariz., discussing the features of JCB’s line of excavators. (CEG photo)
    Open house attendees enjoyed a fantastic lunch catered by Up N Smoke BBQ, compliments of Southwest JCB. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): JCB North America reps Fernando Bueno, Lewis Lowndes and Terrance Alexander were on hand to support Southwest JCB at the Phoenix open house. (CEG photo)




