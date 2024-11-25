Southwest JCB held an open house at its Phoenix location on Nov. 6, 2024.

The dealer's full lineup of JCB equipment was on display at its modern sales and service facility along West Durango Street.

JCB factory reps were in attendance along with Southwest JCB personnel and reps from other Southwest equipment lines such as Dynapac.

"We were thrilled to spend such a beautiful fall day with our customers at our newest facility in Phoenix," said Nic DiPaolo, Southwest general manager. "We've come so far in the past year with our ability to service the valley. Getting the opportunity to share it with them was awesome."

Customers were treated to a barbeque lunch and a host of JCB gift items.

Southwest JCB is the official JCB dealer in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. In addition to Phoenix, branch locations are in Las Vegas, Denver (Commerce City) and Las Cruces, N.M. CEG

Today's top stories