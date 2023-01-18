The Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association's 2023 Specialized Transportation Symposium will be held Feb. 28 to March 2, at the Rosen Centre Hotel, in Orlando, Fla.

The annual event for the specialized transportation industry, STS 2023 will bring 500-plus heavy haul professionals across the OS/OW spectrum and offer a wealth of opportunities to learn from respected experts sharing the latest ideas, products and solutions.

Larry Minor, associate administrator for Policy, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, will be one of the featured speakers. Minor will address several areas of interest to SC&RA members including mandating transponders; exemptions to electronic logging devices for equipment made prior to 2000; and the CSA and DataQ programs.

Always high on the list of attendee benefits at STS is the chance to network with top operations managers, safety directors, safety managers, pilot car professionals, permitting officials and law enforcement, as well as one-on-one access to state and federal officials from MAASTO (Mid America Association of State Transportation Officials), NASTO (Northeast Association of State Transportation Officials), SASHTO (Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials) and WASHTO (Western Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials). Attendees wishing to make appointments with their respective state DOT officials for a one-on-one session can schedule here.

STS also exposes attendees to numerous opportunities designed to give them the insight needed to position their companies for what's ahead in safety, permitting and overall best practices. Moreover, the event serves as a meeting place for SC&RA's Pilot Car, Transportation Safety, Education, and Training, and Permit Policy Committees.

In addition to an assortment of educational sessions (featuring 20-plus speakers), attendees will enjoy different networking events, including two evening receptions and an exhibit center featuring 55 exhibitors.

The educational sessions at a glance include: 2022 SC&RA Job of the Year Winners; Let's Talk — An Industry Conversation; Recruiting and Retaining the Specialized Transportation Workforce; Challenges in Availability of Law Enforcement Escorts; The Life-Altering Power of Grit; Changing Dynamics of Permitted Routes; What You Need to Know About Insurance; and a live roadside inspection demonstration.

"From engaging key state officials in person to productive conversations about workforce retention to the modern evolution of permitting and what it means to the industry both today and tomorrow, this year's event will offer a variety of well-considered options designed to help people transform their specialized transportation business' short-term challenges and build the connections and strategies they need for long-term success," said Chris Smith, SC&RA vice president, Transportation.

Registration for STS 2023 is now open, and a few spots remain open for the Exhibit Center. To see the full agenda, register, or book an exhibit center booth, visit scranet.org/symposium2023.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

