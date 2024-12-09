Compact excavators offer versatility with various attachments, operator comfort with spacious cabs, simplified maintenance with easy access, and creativity in job site tasks. Consider them over skid steers for a smoother experience and potential competitive advantages.

Photo courtesy of Volvo EW60 with attachments

Some people say skid steer loaders (SSLs) are the most versatile compact machines, largely because the industry has done a nice job of standardizing attachment interfaces across brands.

But we've seen similar standardization across compact excavators in recent years, so why not take a closer look at the features that might make them an even smarter choice for your fleet?

Big Versatility in Small Package

As noted, a mini excavator can support many different attachments. Here are some of the options you'll be able to use:

General-purpose bucket

Tilt bucket

Grapple bucket

Thumb

Moil-style hammer tool

Chisel-style hammer tool

Blunt hammer tool

Breaker

Auger

Brush cutter

Mulcher

Pallet fork

Plate compactor

Ripper

Float blade

Angle blade

Rake

Shear

Trencher

Mower

Photo courtesy of Volvo

Pin grabber-style quick couplers and tiltrotators will make it even easier to use these attachments. A pin grabber-style quick coupler allows the operator to quickly change attachments from the cab, rather than using a mallet to manually drive pins in and out. A tiltrotator allows an attachment to rotate 360 degrees and tilt up to 45 degrees, so less machine movement is needed — not to mention that its lack of protruding cylinders or pistons reduces the risk of damage and provides a clear line of sight.

But remember: Compatibility isn't all about the interface. The machine itself must be adequately equipped. Compact excavators with single-acting and double-acting hydraulics are mini workhorses, and some have even more hydraulic options than that.

Operator Comfort, Convenience

Another foundational aspect of a great compact excavator is its cab, which is usually more spacious than you'll find on an SSL. Look for a model with features like adjustable seats, armrests and controls that float with the seat, and logically laid out controls.

Operators also appreciate easy-to-learn machines, so check for things like customizable hydraulic flow and work modes. Some manufacturers make it easy to save settings for operator preferences too, which is great if you have multiple people or do more than one kind of work.

And, as simple as it sounds, smooth operation can make a big difference in the operator's day. I think many would agree that mini excavators provide a smoother ride than most skid steers.

Simplified Service

Photo courtesy of Volvo

Compact excavators are easy to maintain because the parts that require regular service are in one compartment under a wide-opening hood at ground level. That means no more lying underneath or hunching over a skid steer, and no help is needed to lift a whole cab.

On top of easier maintenance access, some mini excavators have an auto engine shutdown and/or auto idle feature, which can help lower fuel and maintenance costs while also protecting resale value. Plus, depending on the OEM, they may have an in-cab screen that provides maintenance reminders to keep uptime at the forefront.

More Ways to Get Creative

You may discover some significant competitive advantages on the job site by thinking beyond the usual bucket and hammer. I've seen customers use compact excavators in some pretty unique ways.

For example, if you need to install a fence, an auger or post driver attachment can tackle the job much faster and easier than if you were to set the posts manually. And while a skid steer could do it, you'll get better visibility, reach and swing radius with a compact excavator, not to mention a smoother experience overall.

Battery-electric models also can expand your options because their lack of fumes and greatly reduced noise levels make them more welcome indoors or around living things.

Bottom line: if you appreciate versatility, comfort and simplicity, a compact excavator could be your new best friend.

Today's top stories