Stellar Industries announced the addition of Curry Supply in Gilbert, Ariz., to its growing distribution network.

Curry Supply has grown into a coast-to-coast operation with locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and now Arizona. Stellar is proud to partner with Curry Supply as they continue to grow as a leading truck equipment distributor in the United States, the company said.

"Curry Supply and Stellar have grown together these past two decades," said Sean Moran, sales and marketing manager, Stellar Industries. "We're ecstatic that they have chosen to add our product offerings to their Phoenix-area location and excited about the service they will provide to the market area."

Curry Supply offers the full line of Stellar TMAX service bodies and both heavy and light-duty telescopic service cranes. Designed to increase efficiency and maximize productivity, there is a Stellar product for nearly every application from the municipal market, to mining and large construction.

In addition to mechanic service bodies and crane products, this location of Curry Supply also will carry Stellar's complete line of demountable products, including hooklifts, cable hoists, and container carriers.

"For over 20 years Stellar Industries has been integral in Curry Supplys' mission to provide customers with the highest quality products and best buying experience in truck equipment," said Jeff Shaw, vice president of sales and marketing, Curry Supply Co. "Our Gilbert, Arizona, facility will allow us to add the significant level of service and support our west coast customers deserve. It's only fitting that we continue to build on a proven relationship as we expand our presence in the west."

For more information, call 800/923-3741 or visit www.stellarindustries.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.