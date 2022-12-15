Stellar single-reel utility and telecom trailers are designed to help boost the efficiency and effectiveness of cable removal and cable laying processes.

Stellar, an employee-owned and operated manufacturer of high-quality mechanic trucks and cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, roll-off cable hoists, trailers and service truck and van accessories, introduced its next generation of single-reel utility and telecom trailers.

As Stellar's exclusive offering of single-reel trailers, the new trailers feature a refined look, heavy-duty rear tail light boxes and chock blocks standard with every trailer. All new trailers have been certified by the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers (NATM).

Stellar's lineup of single-reel utility and telecom trailers, formerly known as Roose utility construction trailers, includes models RR-135, RR-160, RR-185 and RR-200.

"This latest line of trailers represents Stellar's relentless commitment to quality, innovation and top-level customer service," said Tyler Havens, product manager at Stellar. "Customers will recognize the same durable, reliable features they loved, along with smart new enhancements that truly make these trailers a trusted Stellar product."

Stellar single-reel utility and telecom trailers are designed to help boost the efficiency and effectiveness of cable removal and cable laying processes.

With just one reel and a lower setup, these trailers have a low center of gravity and are perfect for more basic operations and for improving safety. In addition, they provide a convenient way to keep cables neatly contained and organized on the jobsite to prevent them from getting tangled or damaged.

Another main benefit of these trailers is their ease of maintenance.

Stellar Trailers are built to withstand challenging industrial conditions and are well known for their strength, simplicity and safety. They feature easy loading and unloading, helping to keep productivity moving, the manufacturer said.

In addition, Stellar single-reel utility and telecom trailers offer load capacities ranging from 3,500 lbs to 14,000 lbs., along a wide range of reel capacities.

For more information, visit www.stellarindustries.com.

