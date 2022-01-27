Stellar, an employee-owned and operated manufacturer of work trucks, related accessories and trailers, welcomed two new employees to its sales team: Thomas "Tommy" Rorex as the new regional sales manager of the south central region and Chad Rea as the new regional sales manager of the midwest and Great Lakes region.

Both Rorex and Rea's primary responsibilities are further enhancing a distributors network in their regions, providing support to current distributors and continuous promotion of the Stellar brand within the industry.

Rorex joins the Stellar team with more than 20 years of transportation/refuse industry experience. He also has been a longtime Stellar supporter.

"Stellar has always stood out as a standard bearer of quality, dependability and customer service," said Rorex. "Throughout my many years in the industry, I had always thought of Stellar as a destination company that I wished I would eventually be a part of — I am honored that I am now a part of the team and I look forward to the success we will enjoy together."

Rea joins the Stellar team from Shurco/Donovan. There, as the director of sales waste segment, Rea was responsible for top line sales growth, managing bottom line costs, dealer and sales team training, input into product design, marketing plans, and day to day sales functions. Rea is most looking forward to forging relationships within his territory and is confident that growing and strengthening those relationships will be very natural.

"I really enjoy finding new customers or dealers and then growing and nurturing those relationships," said Rea. "I truly believe Stellar has the best product in the industry."

For more information, visit www.stellarindustries.com.

