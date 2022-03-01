Stephenson Equipment had nearly 200 paving/asphalt customers at its Harrisburg, Pa., location across three days this past February.

Called the "Asphalt Paving & Maintenance Workshop," the purpose of the event was to give customers hands-on knowledge, maintenance tips and tricks on LeeBoy paving equipment and Bomag rollers.

Each day, the group of 60 to 65 attendees were broken out into smaller groups that went to three different stations, one station focused on actual paving with stone-dust, another station focused on roller techniques, and the third station focused on maintenance tips on LeeBoy paving equipment for the day-to-day paving crews. Each group spent approximately an hour and a half at each station before they switched to the next one, with a break for a BBQ lunch.

Stephenson usually puts this knowledge sharing event on annually or semi-annually in the Harrisburg area for its customers — there is an event scheduled in Albany, N.Y., and Syracuse N.Y., in April of 2022.

For more information, visit www.stephensonequipment.com.



Stephenson’s Ronnie Hoffman works with a group of attendees with machine maintenance tips and tricks.



Tom Scalia, Bomag roller specialist, had students’ full attention with his roller techniques.



Stephenson’s Zack Markle was on hand to teach and share his time proven paving smarts with all attendees.



The event, which was held across three days in late February in SEI’s Harrisburg, Pa., location featured LeeBoy asphalt and paving equipment.



Attendees received an SEI/LeeBoy safety vest and SEI hat for attending, and enjoyed a BBQ lunch.



