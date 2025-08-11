Hitachi Global Air Power celebrated 60 years in Michigan City with a company picnic honoring their legacy and community ties. They announced a public art donation, a mural by Felix Maldonado, Jr., depicting the region's industrial heritage on city-owned walls along Michigan Boulevard. A testament to their growth and commitment to the future.

Hitachi photo A photo from the 60th anniversary company picnic in Michigan City, Ind.

Hitachi Global Air Power US, LLC reached a major milestone — 60 years of manufacturing air compressors in Michigan City, Ind. — with a company picnic that brought together employees, their families and distinguished guests to honor the company's legacy, people and deep roots in the community.

"This anniversary isn't just about honoring our past — it's a celebration of the progress we've made and the future we are building together," said Hideki Fujimoto, president and CEO of Hitachi Global Air Power. "For 60 years, our air compressors — proudly assembled in Michigan City, Indiana — have earned a global reputation for reliability and durability. This legacy and milestone are a tribute to the generations of dedicated employees whose hard work, passion and commitment shaped who we are today. Our future is full of opportunity, and I'm excited for what the next 60 years will bring."

The picnic took place at the company's Michigan City campus and featured food, games, music and entertainment for employees and their families. The celebration welcomed special guests including Masashi Mizobuchi, consul-general of Japan in Chicago, and Tetsuro Mitani, executive director of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Chicago.

Since the company's founding in 1965, the Sullair brand and Hitachi Global Air Power continues to grow, enjoying more than $45 million in investments from Hitachi — mostly in the company's Michigan City manufacturing facility that employs more than 500 staff regionally.

In addition to the company picnic and in honor of the company's 60th anniversary, Hitachi Global Air Power is gifting the city of Michigan City a mural, painted by renowned artist Felix Maldonado, Jr., and organized by the Lubeznik Center for the Arts. The mural will depict imagery reflective of the region's industrial heritage and will be painted on several city-owned retaining walls along Michigan Boulevard. The mural is expected to be completed in September 2025.

