The TB20e has a maximum dig depth of 7 ft. 10 in. and a maximum reach of 13 ft. 4 in.

Qualified dealers will soon offer Takeuchi's TB20e, the manufacturer's first designed-and-built, battery-powered compact excavator for sale and rental at their locations throughout North America.

In February 2022, Takeuchi partnered with United Rentals to introduce the first 100 units as a pilot program to gauge customer reaction and feedback.

"The TB20e is an example of Takeuchi's enduring legacy of innovation in the compact equipment market," said David Caldwell, national product manager of Takeuchi-US. "We're committed to environmental stewardship, and this new battery-powered excavator is designed to help our customers meet their own sustainability goals without sacrificing the performance and reliability they deserve and expect from Takeuchi."

Similar in performance to Takeuchi's diesel-powered TB216 compact excavator, the TB20e is powered by lithium-ion battery that offers a continuous working range from four to eight hours, depending on application and environment.

The excavator features an on-board charger with 95v to 265v single-phase power. When operators require additional runtime, they can tether the TB20e to the onboard charger and remain operational. A faster, optional off-board charger can charge the TB20e in just two to four hours using 408v to 552v three-phase power.

An emergency switch located on the seat riser prevents the machine from operating or charging when activated.

The TB20e has an operating weight of 4,255 lbs. and features a standard long arm with integrated thumb mount. It has a maximum dig depth of 7 ft. 10 in. and a maximum reach of 13 ft. 4 in. A primary hydraulic circuit plumbed to midarm delivers 9.0 gpm for running a hydraulic hammer or other hydraulically driven attachments.

Because the TB20e has no engine, maintaining the excavator is simple, with fewer moving parts and no need for fuel filters, engine oil, engine oil filters or coolant.

Inside the cab, operators will find a color, 4.3 in. high-definition, multifunction monitor, electrohydraulic joystick controls, key start, comfortable suspension seat, traditional travel and blade control levers and an electronic dial throttle. This dial throttle increases the motor speed incrementally; however, unlike a diesel engine that gets increasingly louder as its RPMs ramp up, the TB20e's only sounds come from its motor and pumps.

The Takeuchi Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system comes standard on the TB20e with free access throughout the machine's two-year standard warranty period. TFM reduces downtime and controls costs by providing remote diagnostics and scheduled maintenance reminders along with customizable alert settings. It also supplies owners and operators with valuable information about machine health, run time (hours) and location. Owners can geofence their machines, protecting and securing their investments.

Additional TFM coverage may be purchased separately and is included in Takeuchi's P3 extended warranty plans.

"The TB20e is an exciting addition to our constantly evolving line of products," Caldwell said. "We designed the TB20e to help our dealers provide customers with an excavator that delivers outstanding features, unmatched performance, excellent serviceability and great value — along with all the unique benefits that a battery-powered machine has to offer."

