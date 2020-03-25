--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Takeuchi Showcases TL10V2 Track Loader

Wed March 25, 2020 - National Edition
Takeuchi


Takeuchi-US, a global leader in compact equipment, features the TL10V2 track loader. The track loader is US EPA Final Tier IV emission compliant and comes standard for two years with Takeuchi's telematics system, Takeuchi Fleet Management.

The TL10V2 is powered by a Kubota 3.3-L diesel engine that produces 74.3 hp, 195 ft-lbs. of torque, and features a DOC+DPF diesel exhaust after-treatment system.

Active Power Control (APC) is standard equipment and it allows the machine to automatically maintain engine power and keeps the engine within its optimal performance range. This feature can be turned on or off dependent on the operator's experience with Takeuchi controls.

The operator's station provides greater comfort and functionality. A 5.7-inch color multi-informational display keeps the operator informed, while the precision pilot controls deliver enhanced responsiveness, performance and comfort, according to the manufacturer.

The quiet track design reduces noise and vibration and the tread design provides maximum flotation. Central filter locations, easy access battery compartment, and high capacity swing out cooling module improve serviceability.

The TL10V2 is now available.

For more informations, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.



