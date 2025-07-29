Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Takeuchi-US Hosts Media Event at Its Headquarters in Pendergrass, Ga.

    Takeuchi-US recently hosted a successful media event at its headquarters in Pendergrass, Ga., showcasing its new TL11R3 compact track loader and entire product line. Attendees received in-depth machine introductions and hands-on operation experiences, providing valuable insight into the company's offerings.

    Tue July 29, 2025 - Midwest Edition #16
    CEG


    Takeuchi hosted construction equipment journalists and dealer representatives to its United States headquarters in Pendergrass, Ga., July 21-22. The focus of the event was to introduce the new Takeuchi TL11R3 compact track loader and to showcase the entire Takeuchi line.

    Takeuchi-US President Jeff Stewart spoke and was in attendance at all of the events. Stewart and the entire Takeuchi staff conducted an extremely enjoyable two-day event of learning and machine operation.

    Press representatives and dealer representatives were given individualized and comprehensive machine introductions. Attendees operated the all-new TL11R3 and had the opportunity to operate other machines that were staged in the demo area situated directly behind the training center.

    A complete tour of the corporate campus, walkarounds of all Takeuchi machines and attachments and an opportunity to interact with all departments and product mangers provided attendees a greater understanding and knowledge of Takeuchi.  CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Guests were provided a complete tour of the facilities and an opportunity to interact with staffers in all departments. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Takeuchi’s Lee Padgett, David Pearson and Andrew Summerlin tell a tour group that Takeuchi is one of the only manufacturer’s that prep machines, including attachment installation prior to shipping to the dealers. (CEG photo)
    The new TL11R3’s are arriving daily and are merging in with the massive quantities of other Takeuchi machines in the warehousing area. (CEG photo)
    Brandon Johnson (L), Takeuchi brand ambassador of Elite Earthworks, Joplin, Mo., and Dylan Freeman, Takeuchi product manager discuss the new TL11R3 compact track loaders at the demo area. (CEG photo)
    Stephen Odum (R), Takeuchi national marketing manager, welcomes the newest Takeuchi Brand Ambassadors, Erika and Cody Archie of Bar 7 Ranch, Gatesville, Texas, to the event. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US, provided an in-depth market analysis of the Takeuchi brand. (CEG photo)
    Discussing the parts and service functions during the tour are Joseph Huling (L) and Ted Steinkamp. (CEG photo)
    Many rooms of the 37,000-sq.-ft. training center house virtually every Takeuchi product for technical training for company and dealership salespeople, technicians and trainers. (CEG photo)
    Tim Cicora, excavator product manager, discusses product development during one of the stops in the tour of the headquarters facility. (CEG photo)




