Takeuchi hosted construction equipment journalists and dealer representatives to its United States headquarters in Pendergrass, Ga., July 21-22. The focus of the event was to introduce the new Takeuchi TL11R3 compact track loader and to showcase the entire Takeuchi line.

Takeuchi-US President Jeff Stewart spoke and was in attendance at all of the events. Stewart and the entire Takeuchi staff conducted an extremely enjoyable two-day event of learning and machine operation.

Press representatives and dealer representatives were given individualized and comprehensive machine introductions. Attendees operated the all-new TL11R3 and had the opportunity to operate other machines that were staged in the demo area situated directly behind the training center.

A complete tour of the corporate campus, walkarounds of all Takeuchi machines and attachments and an opportunity to interact with all departments and product mangers provided attendees a greater understanding and knowledge of Takeuchi.  CEG

