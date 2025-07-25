Takeuchi introduces the TL11R3 compact track loader with new EH controls for precision operation. Features include ISO/H pattern switches, self-leveling, high/standard flow configurations, 270-degree rearview camera, Fleet Management telematics and Tier IV Final emissions compliance. Built for power, durability and operator comfort.

Takeuchi photo The Takeuchi TL11R3 is now displayed at the entrance of Takeuchi’s Training Center in Pendergrass, Ga.

Takeuchi has introduced the sixth model in its compact track loader product line — the TL11R3. This new machine features new electric-over-hydraulic (EH) controls for greater precision in loader arm, bucket and travel speed operation.

"The TL11R3 delivers impressive torque and horsepower along with leading bucket breakout and lift-arm forces for maximum performance," said Dylan Freeman, product manager of Takeuchi-US. "And, with the addition of low-effort EH controls, this track loader helps even the most skilled operators work with more precision and control — elevating their craft while reducing fatigue."

The TL11R3's EH controls also enhance job site productivity by making several new features possible. Operators can instantly switch between ISO and H patterns through the machine's monitor to match their preferences. The TL11R3's self-leveling up-and-down feature automatically keeps the bucket or attachment level while raising or lowering the loader arm for improved load handling. 14-pin detent provides continuous power to electrically operated attachments for uninterrupted operation. Operators also can adjust the track loader's boom, bucket and travel sensitivity to match their needs for greater control during high-precision work. In low-clearance environments, the arm height limit feature prevents the TL11R3's loader arm from exceeding a predetermined height, protecting attachments and surroundings from accidental damage.

Available in both standard- and high-flow configurations, the TL11R3 allows operators to adjust flow rates and attachment presets from inside the cab. The high-flow configuration delivers up to 40 gal. per minute of auxiliary flow for use with more powerful attachments like mulchers, cold planers and stump grinders. Both configurations come equipped with a 14-pin connector enhancing versatility and functionality for a wide range of attachments. Swapping attachments is simple with the mechanical universal quick attach on canopy models and the hydraulic universal quick attach on cab models. A 270-degree rearview camera comes standard on the high-flow configuration and is optional on the standard-flow configuration.

The TL11R3 has an operating weight of 11,650 lbs. (canopy model), an ROC of 2,735 lbs. and a bucket breakout force of 7,958 lbs. Its radial-lift boom design is engineered to deliver superior breakout forces for exceptional lifting power with fewer moving parts, making it particularly well suited for grading and dirt work. Rugged steel construction and a one-piece, purpose-built, fully welded frame offer greater strength and rigidity while protecting the engine and hydraulics. With a 12.4-in. ground clearance, the TL11R3 provides excellent flotation, traction and stability for navigating on challenging terrain with ease. The machine's undercarriage features heavy-duty sealed rollers with metal face seals to keep dirt and debris out, while double-reduction planetary drives and 18-in. tracks deliver powerful tractive effort.

Inside the TL11R3, operators will find a six-way, adjustable high-back suspension seat and an 8-in. touchscreen display for real-time machine vitals and visibility to the rearview camera, as well as access to the Bluetooth radio, HVAC controls and other machine functions. The track loader can operate whether its overhead roll-up door is open or closed, regardless of the loader arm position. A lockable hood, steel rear door and integrated bumper protect vital engine components, with the rear door also providing access to a swing-out cooling module for easy cleaning and inspection. The TL11R3's 107.3-hp engine meets Tier IV Final emissions standards with a DOC, DPF and SCR after-treatment system.

Takeuchi's Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system is standard on the TL11R3 for five years. TFM reduces downtime and controls costs by providing owner/operators with machine health and condition, run time (hours) and machine location, as well as remote diagnostics, scheduled maintenance reminders and customizable alert settings. TFM also gives owners the ability to geofence their machines, helping them protect and secure their investments.

"We believe the TL11R3 offers the perfect blend of power, durability and operator comfort to tackle even the toughest projects," said Freeman. "We listened to our customers and designed the TL11R3 with features that make it one of the most capable, durable track loaders available on the market today. It's ready to work whenever you are."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

Today's top stories