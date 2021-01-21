Tenna, a construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations, announced it will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the NUCA Annual Convention and Exhibit in Naples, Fla., Feb. 4 to 6, 2021.

Tenna will be showcasing its latest and most exciting products and features to date, including the TennaCAM tracker and related safety camera functionality, enhanced inspections functionality and integrations capabilities with AEMP/OEMs, project management and SaaS platforms, and accounting systems.

"We are excited to be a part of the NUCA convention for the first time this year with our sponsorship, speaker introduction and exhibit as we get more involved in the NUCA organization. And while safety is top of mind for us, our team is looking forward to safely meeting leaders and members of local NUCA chapters that will be in attendance, in addition to contractors interested in learning more about our products and services at our first in-person event of the year," said Russ Young, VP of Growth.

Tenna invites everyone to stop by Booth #47 to meet the team and learn more about their newest features and enhancements, and to attend the Utility Construction Economic Outlook session on Feb. 6, 2021, where Russ Young will be introducing speaker Anirban Basu, chief economist of Associated Builders and Contractors and chairman of Sage Policy Group. Register for the event here.

One Platform to Know More, Control More and Make More

Tenna's One Platform solution coupled with its family of integrated hardware can track, process, automate and inform contractors on how to improve the management of their entire mixed fleet. A complete range of hardware solutions allows Tenna to customize a solution that will match each of its customer's needs.

Contractors no longer need to spend money on multiple, disjointed tracking systems. Tenna ties multiple tracking and management functionality with mixed construction assets together into one platform.

For more information about Tenna, visit www.tenna.com.