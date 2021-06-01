Fuel consumption is an important issue for vehicles on large scale projects, and the TA400 has undergone significant improvements in this area.

As the U.S. construction sector is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, President Biden is working on a major infrastructure bill.

In recent months, the demand for construction equipment has seen a significant increase in the United States. Due to a rise in building projects, the market is expected to continue its growth and could reach $52,477.6 million by 2027.

To help the country's economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, President Biden has recently presented his plans for a major $2 trillion infrastructure program, to modernize highways and water systems, expand transit networks and renovate schools.

The uptick in construction activity makes it the perfect time for articulated hauler manufacturer Terex Trucks to reinforce its commitment to customers in the United States and strengthen its presence in the region, the manufacturer said.

"With the rise in infrastructure projects in the U.S., the demand for equipment that can ensure high levels of productivity is increasing as well," said Robert Franklin, sales and marketing director of the Americas at Terex Trucks.

"Our TA400 articulated hauler is a great fit for any upcoming large-scale projects in the country. It's a straightforward and robust machine that ensures productive work shifts every single day. Our customers in the U.S. tell us that the hauler's strong, effective performance in even the toughest conditions helps them meet production targets and makes the TA400 such a great choice."

Tried and Tested Machines

With a heaped capacity of 30.3 cu. yd., the 41.9 ton payload TA400 is the largest articulated hauler available from Terex Trucks. Having undergone significant product improvements in recent years, the articulated hauler now delivers even better productivity and fuel-efficiency, as well as low total cost of ownership.

"With its efficient, lean burning engine, the TA400 helps customers move more materials faster and at a lower cost," Franklin said. "This is likely to appeal to contractors of major infrastructure projects, where meeting stringent productivity, budgetary and environmental targets are of paramount importance."

The TA400 is equipped with a Scania DC13 engine, allowing the hauler to deliver heavy-duty, efficient performance in all conditions. Adaptive shifting and two speed rations ensure the TA400 maintains optimum momentum and for optimized fuel consumption, the planetary gear transmission provides smooth, efficient gear shifting. Ground level test points and a fully tilting cab, combined with an electronically raised hood, ensure ease of service and maximum uptime.

By introducing a long-life transmission fluid, Terex Trucks has increased the length of maintenance intervals for the TA400's transmission oil to 6,000 hours and the maintenance life of the actuation hydraulic fluid has been extended from 2,000 to 4,000 hours. All of this helps keep the machines up and running longer and maximize productivity.

A Strong Offer

In a bid to maximize the performance of construction vehicles, customers also are increasingly turning to technologies such as connectivity.

By transmitting key machine data, Terex Trucks' Haul Track telematics system allows customers to assess the performance of their haulers and plan maintenance more efficiently. Contractors can access real-time data through an intelligent machine control system, making it easy to assess the health and condition of the articulated hauler.

To ensure customers receive excellent service, Terex Trucks works closely with its North American dealers — a network that currently covers 81 locations across the region.

"We sell the TA400 with a three-year warranty, telematics and planned maintenance included as standard in North America and also offer competitive finance packages for lease and wholesale," Franklin said. "This — together with the compelling performance of our hauler and our strong commitment to product support — makes the TA400 a great choice for upcoming large-scale infrastructure projects in the United States."

For more information, visit www.terextrucks.com.

