Terex Trucks TA400 Impresses On Tough Landfill Site in Australia

The Terex Trucks TA400 articulated hauler has been working hard at a site in Swanbank, near Brisbane, carrying out a variety of jobs from remediation of landfills to stormwater management.

Landfill operations can be tough, but that's exactly when Terex Trucks' articulated haulers excel.

Civil and demolition company DECC recently bought a TA400 dump truck to work on a landfill site just outside Brisbane, Australia, and the team is already impressed with its reliable and efficient performance in tough conditions.

DECC specializes in demolition, environmental, civil contracting, earthworks, remediation and decontamination services, as well as project management and consulting services within the construction industry.

"We have pretty rough conditions in demolition, so we choose equipment that's tough, reliable and efficient — but without that hefty price tag," said Josh Cutts, DECC's national plant manager.

"We do lots of landfill jobs from design, construction, monitoring, remediation and post-closure management. The TA400 dump truck is performing a lot of these landfill jobs for us. It has been giving us heavy-duty and efficient performance in the various conditions that it has been used in so far."

DECC has a fleet of more than 100 machines, including articulated dump trucks, excavators, skid steer loaders and road trucks. With so many jobs to do at the Swanbank site, the company recently was in the market for another articulated truck.

"We had a requirement for an additional dump truck, so we got a Terex Trucks TA400 on trial," said Cutts. "We used it for a couple of weeks before buying one. Apart from the landfill jobs where it is being used currently, we plan to use this machine across various other sites and jobs in the future."

A Strong Partnership

Since April 2017, Terex Trucks has partnered with construction equipment supplier Porter Group to exclusively represent the company throughout Australia. The Porter Group supplies leading construction equipment brands through sales and hire throughout Oceania. The company serves customers in a variety of industries including construction, quarrying and mining, recycling and landfill, demolition, forestry, road building and agriculture.

"With all the investments and improvements that have happened since Volvo Construction Equipment took ownership of Terex Trucks in 2014, they are now producing great ADTs," said Michael Carter, national sales manager of Porter Equipment Australia.

"The trucks are robust, reliable, powerful and they can handle whatever terrain and conditions you throw at them — which is exactly what the TA400 has proved to DECC on this landfill site. These days Terex Trucks are a bit like a best kept secret — people don't realize how much they've changed over the last few years, but when they test one of the latest generation models they never look back. The trucks are strong, good value for money, simple to operate and easy to maintain."

"I can't fault the service at Porter Equipment at all, I buy a lot through them," said Cutts. "They're brilliant — from their sales team to the guys in the yard, who drop everything to come and assist us if we ever have a breakdown. I've worked with them in Brisbane, Sydney and Newcastle and their teams have been extremely supportive all the time."

Robust and Reliable Dump Trucks

The TA400 is the largest articulated hauler on offer from Terex Trucks, with a maximum payload of 41.9 tons (38 t). It has a heaped capacity of 30.3 cu. yd. (23.3 cu m).

Powered by a high performance, fuel efficient engine that develops a gross power of 444 hp (331 kW), the TA400 meets the demands of the most extreme operations including quarries, mines and large-scale construction projects.

For the Australian market, the TA400 is fitted with a fuel-efficient Tier II engine to meet local emission requirements. However, the trucks can be fitted with a globally emission compliant engine that meets the requirements of EU and North American legislation without the need for a diesel particulate filter (DPF). This is achieved via the latest generation selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, combined with exhaust gas regeneration (EGR) and a variable geometry turbo (VGT).

"Together with Porter Group, we want to show customers that Terex Trucks has come a long way over the last few years, and with the latest generation machines, there has never been a better time to invest in a Terex Trucks ADT," said Lee Irving, regional business manager of APAC/Oceania at Terex Trucks.

"Since Volvo CE acquired Terex Trucks, we've made substantial investments and improvements in our people, processes, products and facilities. These improvements can be seen in our latest products, theTA400 and TA300, two robust and reliable off-highway dump trucks."

For more information, visit www.terextrucks.com.

