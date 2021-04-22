Terex Trucks’ robust, high-quality haulers are well-suited to the Canadian market as they perform well in cold conditions and can handle rough terrain.

After a quieter 2020, many sectors in Canada are preparing to ramp up operations. In Ontario, the country's second-largest province, several major construction and mining projects are on the horizon.

As the demand for heavy machinery is expected to increase, articulated hauler manufacturer Terex Trucks plans to expand into the province and is looking for new dealers.

Located in central Canada, Ontario is the country's most populous area and largest economy. After a challenging 2020, economic activity is recovering and expected to grow by 4 percent this year. The construction sector in particular is seeing increased activity, and the pipeline is busy with large public sector infrastructure and commercial construction projects.

One of these major projects is the Ontario line transit expansion, which will see the construction of a new 15-km line in Toronto. This is part of a bigger transit infrastructure project that also will include a three-stop subway expansion in Scarborough.

Expanding the Dealer Network

With many big projects planned, the construction equipment market in Canada is expected to grow at 2.4 percent until 2027, according to market research firm ReportLinker. Terex Trucks wants to benefit from this opportunity and further strengthen its market presence in Canada by expanding its dealer network to reach more customers in new locations.

The Scottish articulated hauler manufacturer already has two dealers in Canada – Headwater Equipment in Alberta and RDM Equipment Sales and Rentals in British Columbia – and is now looking to bring its dump trucks, the TA300 and TA400, to customers in Ontario.

"Following the success we've been having with our dealers in Alberta and British Columbia, we're now welcoming dealer inquiries for Ontario," said Greg Gerbus, regional sales manager of Terex Trucks.

"This is a good time for us to expand our dealer network in Canada," added Gerbus. "We're seeing an influx of funds into construction projects that will boost equipment sales. Our robust, high-quality haulers are well-suited to the Canadian market as they perform well in cold conditions and can handle rough terrain."

High Performance in Mining

Terex Trucks' durable articulated haulers are made for the most extreme environments and can be found in Canada's construction, agriculture and oil and gas sectors, as well as in mining. Terex Trucks haulers prove especially popular in mines, due to their robustness and powerful performance in tough conditions. The TA300 and TA400 climb and descend slopes in mines with ease, due to a modulating transmission retarder that is coupled with an efficient exhaust brake and fully enclosed oil-cooled multidisc brakes.

In Ontario, mining is an especially important industry. The province has some of the largest reserves of minerals and is Canada's largest producer of gold, platinum group metals and nickel. These minerals are mined across 40 sites in Ontario, and the province also is a major producer of salt and structural minerals such as gypsum.

Currently, metal prices are high, which means the mining industry will play an important role in the country's economic rebound after COVID-19. Therefore, it is not surprising that the government of Ontario has given permission for the construction and opening of new mines.

One of the most significant projects is IAMGOLD's Côté Gold mine, located between Sudbury and Timmins. Construction started in September last year, and production is expected to commence in the second half of 2023.

TA300 and TA400

A popular choice in mines and quarries, the Terex Trucks TA300 is a sturdy piece of equipment. The 30-ton hauler has a maximum payload of 30.9 tons and a headed capacity of 22.9 cu. yds. Since its latest upgrade, the hauler comes with the latest 8-speed-transmission, leading to improvements in fuel efficiency, performance, productivity and operator comfort, when compared to the previous model.

The TA300 delivers a 5 percent improvement in fuel efficiency and a 3.1 mph increase in speed to 34 mph. In addition, the truck now comes with eight forward gears, as well as four reverse gears, to help ensure smoother gear shifting and, therefore, higher levels of operator comfort. All this means that customers can be more productive, achieving faster cycle times, lower cost per ton and reduced carbon emissions, according to the manufacturer.

The TA400, the largest articulated hauler on offer from Terex Trucks, has a maximum payload of 41.9 tons and a heaped capacity of 30.3 cu. yds. Powered by a high performance, fuel efficient engine that develops a gross power of 444 hp, the TA400 is designed to meet the demands of the most extreme operations such as quarries, mines and large-scale construction projects.

The planetary gear transmission provides smooth, efficient gear shifting for optimized fuel consumption and reduced cost of operation. Ground level test points and a fully tilting cab, combined with an electronically raised hood, ensure ease of service and maximum uptime.

"At Terex Trucks, we're constantly working towards the needs of our customers, and this shows in our machines," Gerbus said. "We're committed to helping more customers optimize their operations and this is why we want to strengthen our dealer network in Canada."

