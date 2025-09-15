The AED Foundation celebrates its 100th accredited college program at Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Harriman, highlighting their commitment to preparing skilled technicians for the equipment industry through rigorous standards and industry partnerships. This milestone underscores the importance of collaboration between educators, dealers and industry leaders in building a skilled workforce for the future.

The AED Foundation (AEDF) announced a major milestone: the accreditation of its 100th college program, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) — Harriman heavy equipment service technology program.

This achievement highlights AEDF's ongoing mission to strengthen the pipeline of skilled technicians entering the equipment industry. By earning accreditation, TCAT Harriman has demonstrated its commitment to meeting the Foundation's rigorous industry standards and ensuring graduates are fully prepared to succeed in equipment service careers.

"Many years ago, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Harriman became the first public higher education facility in Tennessee to offer a diesel-powered equipment technology program," said Chris Ayers, president of TCAT Harriman. "We are excited that our contributions to training skilled technicians in Tennessee has grown to a specialized heavy equipment service technician curriculum. By following the quality standards of the AED Foundation, we will join the AED Foundation in providing a highly skilled workforce in the equipment industry. TCAT Harriman will carry the pride of being the 100th school in the nation to become accredited as well as the first east Tennessee college to hold accreditation."

AEDF's accredited college programs provide students with a quality education aligned with AEDF's standards for equipment technology. These standards ensure programs are developed in close collaboration with industry leaders, guaranteeing graduates are well-prepared for the workforce. Students completing an accredited program earn a certificate and the title of AEDF certified technician, an essential credential signaling that they have met the industry's highest training expectations.

Wes Stowers, chairman of Stowers Machinery and AED member, played an instrumental role in helping launch the TCAT Harriman program.

"We are very proud to support the development of skilled technicians in our region, who are vital to our industry's current and future success," Stowers said. "TCAT Harriman's AED Foundation accreditation is the culmination of many months of demanding work by Derek Whittenburg, the school's diesel technology instructor; Kevin Human, Stowers Machinery Service training manager; and Tony Tice, senior evaluation team leader of the AED Foundation, who conducted the accreditation process on behalf of AED Foundation. This accreditation demonstrates the importance of dealers working hand-in-hand with schools to build relationships and create long-term partnerships. When dealers invest their time and resources in education, it not only benefits students and schools, but it strengthens our entire industry for years to come."

This accreditation underscores AEDF's dedication to "connecting the dots" between students, educators, schools and dealers. Through its vision campaign, AEDF continues to focus on workforce development, accrediting colleges, recognizing high school programs and engaging students early to build awareness and interest in equipment industry careers. To date, the AEDF has accredited 100 colleges and 125 recognized high schools, with more than 5,133 skilled workers entering the workforce because of these programs.

"The success at TCAT Harriman represents more than a single accreditation — it reflects the power of partnerships and the long-term vision for our industry's future," said Brian P. McGuire, president of the AED Foundation. "We are thrilled to welcome TCAT Harriman as our 100th accredited college program and look forward to the impact their graduates will make."

