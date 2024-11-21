List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Thompson Tractor Hosts Caterpillar Demo in Oxford, Alabama

    Thu November 21, 2024 - Southeast Edition #24
    CEG


    Another demo event showcasing the new Caterpillar 255 and 265 compact track loaders took place Oct. 13, 2024, at Thompson Tractor's Oxford, Ala., facility.

    Thompson Tractor provided complete machine walk-arounds and equipment demos for a steady stream of contractors throughout the day. Contractors also had plenty of time for hands on operation of the equipment. CAT Financial and Thompson Tractor financing credit specialists also were on hand to take care of customer's immediate financing needs.

    Full Moon BBQ, which describes itself as "the best little pork house in Alabama," served a delicious lunch under the big top tent, and guests could register for some great prizes, as well as walk away with plenty of Thompson Tractor and Cat swag. CEG

    The Cat 255 equipped with a Cat GB124 grader blade got a great workout through the day. This one included installed masts, ready for quick connect of a 2D or 3D grade control system. (CEG photo)
    Guests arrived early to see and demo the new Cat machines. (CEG photo)
    Thompson Tractor’s, Clay Downer (standing) talks to a big group from B&B Developers, based in Alexandria, Ala., as they enjoy a terrific BBQ lunch before heading back to work. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): After lunch, Dallas Horton, Low Life Construction, Piedmont, Ala.; Mike Saenz, Thompson Tractor; and Jeremy Austin and Randy Kiker of Logan Construction, Jacksonville, Ala., talk about the 255 and 265 compact track loaders. (CEG photo)
    Thompson Tractor’s Mike Saenz (L) provides a complete walk-around demo of the new Cat 265 CTL to interested customers from the city of Oxford department of public works. (CEG photo)
    Discussing the undercarriage of the new models of Cat compact track loaders are Mitchell Curlee (L), Curlee Land Services, Lincoln, Ala., and Kyle Gallahar, 5G Services, also based in Lincoln. (CEG photo)
    A steady flow of contractors rolled in throughout the day to check out the new Cat models, register for some fantastic prizes and enjoy a great BBQ lunch. (CEG photo)
    While others operated the new CTLs, Cain Heard (in cab) of Truett Agri-Con, Wadley, Ala., got a feel for the Cat TRS8 tiltrotator attachment with a 48-in. bucket on a Cat 308 excavator. (CEG photo)
    Discussing the new compact track loaders (L-R) are Brian Clements; Jared Bishop of Coosa Valley Electric Co-Op, Talladega, Ala.; Thompson Tractor’s Clay Downer; and Robert Smith, also of Coosa Valley Electric Co-Op. (CEG photo)
    Enjoying the day’s activities (L-R) are Hunter Wright, Wright’s Removal & Clearing Services, Odenville, Ala.; Clay Downer, Thompson Tractor; and Rick Crocker, Circle C Services, Odenville, Ala. (CEG photo)
    Parts and material supplier John Boyd (L) of Batey & Sanders, Gadsden, Ala., and Jimmy Mitchell, northern region manager of Thompson Tractor, talk about the Alabama equipment market. (CEG photo)
    During the event, demo operators could get a feel for the loading height and capability of the new 265 compact track loaders. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Alabama Caterpillar Compact Track Loaders Events Mini / Compact Equipment Thompson Tractor







