Another demo event showcasing the new Caterpillar 255 and 265 compact track loaders took place Oct. 13, 2024, at Thompson Tractor's Oxford, Ala., facility.

Thompson Tractor provided complete machine walk-arounds and equipment demos for a steady stream of contractors throughout the day. Contractors also had plenty of time for hands on operation of the equipment. CAT Financial and Thompson Tractor financing credit specialists also were on hand to take care of customer's immediate financing needs.

Full Moon BBQ, which describes itself as "the best little pork house in Alabama," served a delicious lunch under the big top tent, and guests could register for some great prizes, as well as walk away with plenty of Thompson Tractor and Cat swag. CEG

