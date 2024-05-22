Photo courtesy of Thunder Creek Equipment Coop's Truck & Equipment, which specializes in truck, trailer and equipment solutions for the construction and agricultural industries, including truck body fabrication, farm tractors and livestock trailers, has joined the Thunder Creek Equipment network.

Coop's Truck & Equipment of Bangor, Maine, has added the Thunder Creek lineup of field fueling and service solutions to its new equipment sales lineup.

"We've had really exciting growth in our business with a focus on delivering premium truck and equipment solutions to everyone from roadbuilders to farmers," said Cooper Marden, owner, Coop's Truck & Equipment. "The one thing all of our customers have in common is that they typically run high horsepower equipment in their business that requires diesel, service fluids, grease and other service tools — and Thunder Creek brings us a premium solution to take care of all of that in a well-built, American-made package."

Thunder Creek designs and manufactures innovative, premium fueling and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas, and utility construction. This includes the original No-HAZMAT Fuel & Service Trailer (MTT), the Multi-Tank Oil Trailer (MTO), and Service and Lube Trailer (SLT).

"Cooper is building an exciting business focused on getting the most value and utility out of every truck and trailer that leaves his lot," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. "Maine is a unique environment with a really diverse mix of industries and needs — Thunder Creek brings solutions for field service and fleet management that serve all of them. We're excited to work and grow together in Maine."

For more information, visit CoopsTruckEquipment.com and ThunderCreek.com.

