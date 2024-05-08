List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    VIDEO: Top Notch Equipment Hosts Open House in Rogers, Minnesota

    Wed May 08, 2024 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG/Top Notch Equipment



    Kage’s “dream team” (L-R): Kaydence Stephan, creative marketing assistant; Philip Points, Midwest region account executive; and Brett Hart, marketing manager, were at the Top Notch open house.   (CEG photo) This Cast loader with the KAGE GreatER Bar attachment was available for customers to test drive.   (Top Notch Equipment photo) Plenty of Manitou equipment was in the yard for guests to inspect.   (Top Notch Equipment photo) Kress representatives were on hand to show how their battery charger can keep a fleet up and running.   (Top Notch Equipment photo) This CMC 90HD+ Arbor Pro features up to 90-ft. working height and a lateral outreach of up to 50-ft. 6-in. (175 lbs.).   (Top Notch Equipment photo) Dustin Breiwick (L), president and CEO of Top Notch Equipment, and Harry Fleegel, sales manager, were on hand to greet customers at the open house.   (CEG photo) Lunch included a pig roast and all the fixings.   (CEG photo) Dan Nissen, director of sales of VersaTran Versatile Transport Equipment, Beaver Dam, Wis., demonstrated the reliability of the company’s Retriever 6T, which features a 3-position ramp; non-CDL option; a high strength steel deck; and can load up to 12,000 lbs., depending on options.   (CEG photo) Preston Kroska (L), CEO of SRG Snow Removal Group, Afton, Minn., and Matthew Ohrt, owner operator of Majestic Landscape LLC, Maple Grove, Minn., with the new Jackal, the newest product from SCAG Power Equipment of Mayville, Wis. This stand-on mini-skid steer has 25 hp diesel engine options available from Kohler, Kubota and Yanmar; a 30- or 40-in. bucket; 7- or 9-in. tracks; plus many other options.   (CEG photo) Belmont Trailers’ FTC8318 83-in. by 18-ft. Flatrak Hauler had everyone taking a second look.   (CEG photo) Mark Rosenquist, product representative of Kato in Racine, Wis., brought this Kato HD35 mini-excavator to the Top Notch open house.   (CEG photo) More than 100 customers stopped by Top Notch Equipment’s open house on April 11.   (Top Notch Equipment photo) Customers were interested in the new SCAG Jackal mini-skid steer, seen here with a TNAttachments log grapple.   (Top Notch Equipment photo)

    More than 100 guests attended Top Notch Equipment's open house at its facility at 14490 Northdale Blvd. in Rogers, Minn., on April 11.

    The newest in equipment and technology was available for customers to see up close, including the SCAG Jackal (mini-skid steer); the VersaTran (Freightliner) truck system; KAGE Innovation's GreatER Bar attachment; the Manitou 2750V Nemesis series loader; the CMC 75I insulated aerial lift; the Snorkel scissor lift; Kress; and TNAttachments' log dolly.

    Manufacturer representatives and Top Notch staff were on hand for live equipment demonstrations and food and drinks were available for all, including a pig roast lunch. Customers were eligible for exclusive deals on equipment and were entered for the many give aways.

    Top Notch Equipment is an authorized dealer of Manitou, Gehl, CMC, Cast Loaders, GiANT, Boxer, SCAG Power Equipment, Wright, Rayco, Fisher, Erskin, Paladin, Virnig, TNAttachments, Blue Diamond and RedMax. CEG




