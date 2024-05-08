More than 100 guests attended Top Notch Equipment's open house at its facility at 14490 Northdale Blvd. in Rogers, Minn., on April 11.

The newest in equipment and technology was available for customers to see up close, including the SCAG Jackal (mini-skid steer); the VersaTran (Freightliner) truck system; KAGE Innovation's GreatER Bar attachment; the Manitou 2750V Nemesis series loader; the CMC 75I insulated aerial lift; the Snorkel scissor lift; Kress; and TNAttachments' log dolly.

Manufacturer representatives and Top Notch staff were on hand for live equipment demonstrations and food and drinks were available for all, including a pig roast lunch. Customers were eligible for exclusive deals on equipment and were entered for the many give aways.

Top Notch Equipment is an authorized dealer of Manitou, Gehl, CMC, Cast Loaders, GiANT, Boxer, SCAG Power Equipment, Wright, Rayco, Fisher, Erskin, Paladin, Virnig, TNAttachments, Blue Diamond and RedMax. CEG

