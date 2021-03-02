Featuring an Android 10 operating system, the Trimble TSC5 is fully integrated with Trimble's land and construction surveying instruments and software packages, including Trimble Access 2021 Field Software, Trimble Siteworks Software.

The Trimble TSC5 controller, a new rugged-yet-lightweight field solution, continues Trimble's legacy of creating high-quality controllers for land and civil construction surveyors.

The Trimble TSC5 features a 5-in. screen, keypad and all-day battery for reliable field data collection. Its ergonomic design is lightweight, easy to grip and ideal for rugged environments, according to the manufacturer.

The TSC5 is resistant to shock, dust and water. A brightly lit, anti-glare screen and backlit alphanumeric keypad enable fast, efficient operation in tough conditions, even while wearing gloves. The controller's battery provides all-day power on a single charge, with the optional external battery nearly doubling the power for extended use.

Featuring an Android 10 operating system, the Trimble TSC5 is fully integrated with Trimble's land and construction surveying instruments and software packages, including Trimble Access 2021 Field Software, Trimble Siteworks Software. In addition, the controller can be used with Trimble Forensics Capture.

The TSC5 also is compatible with the Trimble EMPOWER Module system, which includes the ability to add the EM100 (GNSS), EM11X family (RFID/Barcode) and EM120 (Long Range Radio) modules.

"Surveyors expect to encounter challenging environments and must rely on their equipment to perform as expected in harsh conditions," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, Trimble Geospatial. "The TSC5 controller is a high-value, reliable solution that land surveyors can leverage for field data collection tasks performed all day, every day."

"Civil construction surveyors trust Trimble to provide rugged, reliable hardware that connects them to the Trimble Connected Construction ecosystem," said Scott Crozier, vice president, Trimble Civil Construction. "The TSC5 is a great addition to our family of connected controllers, giving contractors the ability to choose the solution that best fits their needs and budget."

The Trimble TSC5 Controller running the Trimble Access Field Software is now available through Trimble's Geospatial distribution partners.

For more information, visit geospatial.trimble.com/trimble-tsc5 and heavyindustry.trimble.com/controllers.

Today's top stories