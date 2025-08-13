Construction of UAH's Raymond B. Jones Engineering Building is under way after delays. The $64 million, 80,000 sq. ft. facility will promote innovation and workforce readiness, replacing an outdated space. Phase I nears completion in June 2026, enhancing UAH's engineering program and preparing students for tech careers. Workers are focusing on steel erection, concrete pouring and interior finishes. The project signifies a commitment to advancing education and research.

Although construction was delayed more than a year after the 2023 groundbreaking, a new facility at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is finally rising from the ground.

When completed, the Raymond B. Jones Engineering Building will feature three levels of research labs, collaborative teaching spaces and flexible classrooms designed to promote innovation and experiential learning.

"UAH is a nationally recognized research institution committed to discovery, innovation and preparing graduates for leadership in high-demand fields," said Christian Reed, UAH's chief facilities officer and campus architect. "With a strong emphasis on hands-on learning and workforce readiness, UAH plays a critical role in supporting Redstone Arsenal, the Huntsville region and the broader state economy. This building directly supports this mission by expanding the university's capacity to deliver cutting-edge education and research in its flagship engineering program.

"The facility will replace a decades-old facility with a modern, world-class space designed to support UAH's largest college," Reed added. "Designed to foster collaboration and innovation, the facility will enhance UAH's ability to prepare students for careers in fast-growing technical areas such as unmanned aerial systems, big data, hypersonics and artificial intelligence."

The 80,000-sq.-ft. structure, which will serve as a centerpiece for UAH, is located west of the existing engineering building, adjacent to the campus lake along John Wright Drive. The project is named in memory of Jones, a civic leader and past chairman of the UAH Foundation.

At a cost of $64 million, Phase I of construction is well under way, with completion anticipated in June 2026.

"This project has been years in the making, and the visible progress affirms the university's commitment to advancing education, research and workforce development," said Reed. "We are committed to driving forward the frontiers of engineering through research, exceptional education and industry collaboration. Our current facilities have served us well for 40 years."

The new space will play a key role in preparing students for the STEM labor force.

"With modern labs and advanced technology, the building will give students real-world, hands-on experience in engineering disciplines," said Reed. "It will also support faculty-led research in areas aligned with North Alabama's booming tech sector, helping graduates transition directly into the workforce. The response from students and faculty has been enthusiastic and optimistic. They recognize the potential of this facility to elevate the learning environment and attract top talent, reinforcing UAH's reputation as a premier research institution."

Phase I includes the new building, courtyard areas that will connect the existing engineering space to the new structure, as well as various site improvements. Phase II will include renovating the existing facility.

MJ Harris Construction Services LLC serves as the general contractor. As with any campus construction project, working in an active university environment has presented challenges for crews on site.

"Often, this includes site logistics, campus interruptions and academic schedule," said Reed. "In addition, the construction site is adjacent to an existing facility that will remain in operation for the duration of construction."

Reed added that when erecting a building that's focused on engineering needs, it's critical to design a space that provides flexible classrooms and specialized lab spaces with appropriate utilities.

"Structural systems must support heavy equipment and vibration-sensitive instruments often used in labs. Collaboration areas and durable finishes must be considered to support long-term student and faculty use."

Most recently, workers have been erecting steel, which should be completed in August. Concrete floors have been poured in areas of all floors and will be completed in the near future. In areas where concrete floors are finished, subcontractors are working on interior framing and MEP rough-in. On the exterior, the contractor is working to install exterior sheathing and begin the waterproofing process.

The building has been categorized into pieces A and B. Foundations in both areas are complete. In area A, the steel superstructure and slab-on-grade are finished. The slab-on-metal deck has been completed in both areas. In area B, crews have wrapped up work on the concrete structure of the storm shelter.

Key items remaining include installing the roof and drying in the building, which will allow for interior finishes to progress. Glazing and curtain wall need to be addressed by workers, who must condition the space and complete interior tasks.

Demolition also was required on the project. It was, however, limited to site demo involving existing parking lots, roadway, landscape and storm water.

Sitework entailed balanced cut-and-fill, as well as importing fill from off site. Cut occurred on the south end of the building, while the north end required 8-10 ft. of fill to build up the building pad. In addition, there were a lot of underground utilities issues, including a significant amount of stormwater system work, which required excavation.

Approximately 12,000 cu. yds. of material have been moved on the project. This involved 2,150 cu. yds. of topsoil that was stripped, stockpiled and respread, 9,350 cu. yds. of imported fill from off site and 370 cu. yds. of fill that was on site balanced cut-and-fill.

A crawler crane with a lattice boom has been required for steel erection. Concrete pump trucks are being used for slab on grade pours and elevated slab on metal deck pours. Other heavy equipment includes lifts, excavators and backhoes. Concrete and steel are being used for the main structure, along with metal wall panels and curtain wall for the exterior.

Reed added it's a privilege to contribute to a project that will shape the learning environment for the next generation of engineers.

"Knowing that the spaces we help bring to life, such as labs, classrooms and collaborative areas, will support innovation, discovery and leadership for decades to come is humbling and motivating. Projects like this aren't just buildings, they're investments in the future, and being part of that legacy is one of the most meaningful aspects of our work." CEG

