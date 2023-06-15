United Construction & Forestry — a relatively new name to Northeast contractors — has expanded its footprint as a John Deere Industrial and Forestry equipment distributer over the past several years through the acquisition of Schmidt Equipment and Nortrax.

Simultaneously, United Construction & Forestry's sister company, United Ag & Turf, has been acquiring John Deere Agriculture and Turf product distributorships across the northeast.

On May 12, 2023, United celebrated the opening of a new facility in Clifton Park, N.Y. This spacious 27,000-sq.-ft. facility, located at 20 John Deere Lane, offers a blended representation of all the John Deere products available through United Construction & Forestry, as well as United Ag & Turf, including construction equipment, forestry, agricultural and turf equipment. From the Clifton Park facility, United will serve the Capital Region, as well as the North Country region of New York State.

The new facility features a modern shop that includes 10 service bays, a wash bay, a 15-ton and 10-ton overhead crane, four service trucks and a staff of certified master technicians. The site sits on 13 acres, which provides plenty of room for future growth and includes a 7,000 sq.-ft. cold storage building, as well as a demonstration area for customers to try out anything from a string trimmer to a 5-yd. loader.

"We are a progressive dealership that is focused on building the best team of employees to support our customers," said Mark Kuhn, president of United Construction & Forestry, who was on hand for the grand opening celebration. "United is investing in training, updating service trucks and building new facilities. Clifton Park is an example of one of the new facilities and we have four additional building projects in motion."

United Construction & Forestry has 14 C&F locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and New York.

"When it comes to John Deere compact construction equipment, we provide sales, parts and service in over 50 locations," Kuhn added. "We accomplish this by utilizing our United Ag & Turf & United Construction & Forestry locations. Combined, United provides the largest dealer network for support in the Northeast and separates us from the competition.

"As we update and build new facilities, we are demonstrating to our customers our commitment to support them at the highest level. These combination stores are an ideal situation. So many of our customers use multiple products from various divisions of John Deere. Landscapers will often grow from using mowers and trimmers to needing small to mid-sized earthmoving equipment. It is not unusual for a contractor to need a tractor in his fleet, and municipalities will run virtually everything that Deere offers." CEG

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

