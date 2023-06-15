Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    United Construction & Forestry Celebrates New Facility

    Thu June 15, 2023 - Northeast Edition #13
    CEG


    United Construction & Forestry — a relatively new name to Northeast contractors — has expanded its footprint as a John Deere Industrial and Forestry equipment distributer over the past several years through the acquisition of Schmidt Equipment and Nortrax.

    Simultaneously, United Construction & Forestry's sister company, United Ag & Turf, has been acquiring John Deere Agriculture and Turf product distributorships across the northeast.

    On May 12, 2023, United celebrated the opening of a new facility in Clifton Park, N.Y. This spacious 27,000-sq.-ft. facility, located at 20 John Deere Lane, offers a blended representation of all the John Deere products available through United Construction & Forestry, as well as United Ag & Turf, including construction equipment, forestry, agricultural and turf equipment. From the Clifton Park facility, United will serve the Capital Region, as well as the North Country region of New York State.

    The new facility features a modern shop that includes 10 service bays, a wash bay, a 15-ton and 10-ton overhead crane, four service trucks and a staff of certified master technicians. The site sits on 13 acres, which provides plenty of room for future growth and includes a 7,000 sq.-ft. cold storage building, as well as a demonstration area for customers to try out anything from a string trimmer to a 5-yd. loader.

    "We are a progressive dealership that is focused on building the best team of employees to support our customers," said Mark Kuhn, president of United Construction & Forestry, who was on hand for the grand opening celebration. "United is investing in training, updating service trucks and building new facilities. Clifton Park is an example of one of the new facilities and we have four additional building projects in motion."

    United Construction & Forestry has 14 C&F locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and New York.

    "When it comes to John Deere compact construction equipment, we provide sales, parts and service in over 50 locations," Kuhn added. "We accomplish this by utilizing our United Ag & Turf & United Construction & Forestry locations. Combined, United provides the largest dealer network for support in the Northeast and separates us from the competition.

    "As we update and build new facilities, we are demonstrating to our customers our commitment to support them at the highest level. These combination stores are an ideal situation. So many of our customers use multiple products from various divisions of John Deere. Landscapers will often grow from using mowers and trimmers to needing small to mid-sized earthmoving equipment. It is not unusual for a contractor to need a tractor in his fleet, and municipalities will run virtually everything that Deere offers." CEG

    This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15

    (L-R): On hand to greet customers at United’s newest facility are Mark Kuhn, president, United Construction & Forestry; Mike DeMartin, CFO of both United Construction and Forestry and United Ag and Turf, Northeast; and Scott Miller, president of United Ag & Turf, Northeast. (CEG photo)
    Customers can even do their gift shopping at United’s Clifton Park facility for the hardcore John Deere fan. (CEG photo)
    The parts shelves are stacked to the ceiling in anticipation of customers’ every parts need. (CEG photo)
    Each service bay of the shop is serviced with an overhead crane and a dispensing system with all of the necessary John Deere-approved lubricants. (CEG photo)
    United Construction & Forestry’s wash bay ensures that every rental is delivered looking its best. (CEG photo)
    On May 12, 2023, United celebrated the opening of a new facility in Clifton Park, N.Y. (CEG photo)
    The John Deere backhoe has long been a mainstay of contractors’ equipment inventory. United has made a significant investment in inventory during a time when inventory on hand is hard to come by. (CEG photo)
    John Deere excavators are available and in stock, sized to meet customers’ every need. (CEG photo)
    In a move to improve the buyer experience, United’s Clifton Park facility will offer John Deere construction, forestry, turf and agricultural products. (CEG photo)
    For quarry owners, this John Deere 944 loader with 536 hp sits ready to load crushers and trucks. (CEG photo)
    United Construction & Forestry’s new facility in Clifton Park, N.Y. (CEG photo)
    At the grand opening celebration, Mike Galambos of Rockland Manufacturing stands ready to discuss his company’s huge variety of attachments for every application. (CEG photo)
    Vice President of Customer Support Josh Joseph is committed to constantly improving the customer experience with service investments, such as factory-trained technicians and modern service trucks. (CEG photo)
    The parts department in Clifton Park is committed to finding the right part as quickly as possible and getting customers back to work. (CEG photo)
    Mini-excavators, rakes and shovels comprise just a small sample of equipment that can be found in United’s showroom and facility. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    UPDATE: Officials Unveil 24/7 Plan to Reopen I-95 in Philly

    How to Exploit Benefits of Estimating, Takeoff Software

    Q&D Restoring Slope Scour in Golden State

    VIDEO: NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars Unveil Design for Proposed Stadium; Cost Could Hit $1.4B

    Toyota to Invest Another $2.1B Into North Carolina Electric, Hybrid Battery Plant

    Yoder & Frey Announces Upcoming June Auctions

    Attachments International Introduces Several New Models to Product Lineup

    GT Mid Atlantic Holds Grand Opening for New Facility



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Forestry Equipment John Deere New York United Ag & Turf United Construction & Forestry






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA