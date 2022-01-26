3GSM GmbH, developer of software that optimizes blasting and reduces inherent environmental issues, announced several significant updates to its flagship BlastMetriX UAV software.

Advancing blast performance and safety, the new version improves communication with smart drills, offers face profiling enhancements and delivers more sophisticated drill pattern analysis.

"3GSM works closely with its blasting customers to adapt to new challenges faced in the field and improve blast optimization," said Robert McClure, president of Robert A. McClure (RAM) Inc. of Powell, Ohio, an international blast and engineering consulting firm that provides service, support and training for BlastMetriX UAV.

"Customers with an active update license automatically receive these new features inside the BlastMetriX software, or they can be ordered separately."

The enhanced drill pattern analysis tool provides heat mapping of drilled borehole deviations for simple visualization of differences between "as planned" and "as drilled" patterns. Semiautomatic mapping of linear rock mass features is imported into the blast plan. By providing enhanced burden and spacing information, the software allows users to adjust explosive amounts in each borehole to account for irregularities.

"This is a great tool for a company's key performance indicator [KPI] program. The software captures information from each blast and allows users to go back and review historical data to correct issues in the field," said McClure.

Updates to the IREDES (International Rock Excavation Data Exchange Standard) interface improves two-way data communication between BlastMetriX UAV and smart drills. It now allows for import of measure for drilling data like drill penetration rate and air pressure to map the subsurface geology of the borehole.

At a quick glance, the software shows the geology and burdens from borehole top to bottom out to the free face. The program is compatible with all major drilling equipment manufacturers.

Incorporating the ShapeMetriX system for generating and assessing 3D images, new geological mapping integration allows users to better visualize dips, strikes, seams and voids throughout the drilling pattern. The software can characterize irregularities in the face, which are projected back through the borehole. This allows for more precise loading of the borehole and improves blast safety.

The underground volumetric measurements tool inside ShapeMetriX now provides the determination of precise volumes in a generalized manner, based off captured subsequent tunnel faces and perimeters.

With the aid of aerial targets or standard BlastMetriX targets as reference points, the software imports images from a calibrated DSLR camera or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to quickly, safely an accurately capture three-dimensional face profiles for enhanced visualization of the blast area. Multiple data-rich overlapping images generate hundreds of thousands of data points for accurately characterizing typography of the surveyed area and creating a three-dimensional face profile.

BlastMetriX UAV gives technicians the confidence the blast will perform as designed to mitigate flyrock issues, high air overpressures, excessive vibration, poor fragmentation, subpar cast, loss of grade control and wall damage. Through blast design optimization using BlastMetriX UAV, operations can realize significant benefits including improved fragmentation, higher crusher throughput and lower drilling manpower requirements. The scalable BlastMetriX UAV software allows companies to integrate as much or as little technology as required.

About RAM Inc.

An international blast engineering and consulting firm, RAM Inc., focuses on improving productivity and safety through blast optimization, advanced technical services and training. RAM Inc., offers a wide range of services, including Explosives Educational Services — offering the most up to date training seminars in the explosives industry — and Explosives Technical Services — providing innovative advanced technical engineering, project management, training, safety services and solutions, blast design and explosives applications for regulatory, mining, civil, military and seismic operations worldwide.

For more information, visit www.ramets.com

About 3GSM GmbH

3GSM develops and markets easy-to-use software for generating three-dimensional models of rock and terrain surfaces for assessments and surveying. Available for both surface and underground mining, 3GSM systems cut mapping time, deliver outstanding and reproducible results, and lead to an objective data basis for the planning and construction of subsurface and surface rock mass excavation and construction.

The 3GSM product portfolio includes the BlastMetriX and ShapeMetriX product families. For more information, visit www.3gsm.at.

