Utah-Based Contractor Hands Out Awards at Conference

Members of the BYU college student team accept the first-place honor at the 2020 Associated Schools of Construction Awards. (BYU photo)

Layton Construction recently announced the winners at the 33rd annual Associated Schools of Construction Student Competition and Construction Management Conference.

The Utah-based company awarded first place in the Region 6, Mixed-Use category to BYU. In second place was Montana State University followed by Northern Arizona University. Teams of up to six students currently enrolled in undergraduate programs from universities across the United States entered the competition to best solve the challenging problem Layton crafted based off real-world challenges that are found every day in the construction industry.

Each problem presented consists of three key phases: Request for Question (RFQ), Request for Proposal (RFP) and the presentation.

When putting together the problem for the teams to conquer each year, it is important for us to incorporate challenges that allow students to utilize many of the skills and techniques that most owners and clients require on a regular basis to truly give students an opportunity to become the general contractor. Students work through various project requirements to grow their experience and knowledge, preparing them for the real-world application post-graduation.

The judging panel is comprised of construction professionals with roles such as superintendent, project manager, estimator, scheduler, BIM manager and senior manager. These professionals are carefully selected to ensure they can best act as an owner's typical selection committee.

The teams met at 7 a.m. to kick off Day 1 of the competition. Students went to their assigned rooms to begin work on the RFP. Layton employees then split up to make sure all of meeting rooms were visited. A break was provided to the student teams where they joined Layton employees for a team building activity, which determined what time the teams would present the following day. Brigham Young University students won the activity. The RFP was turned in that same evening at 10 p.m. before they continued work on their presentations to be given the following day at 7 a.m.

Universities participating:

Arizona State University

Brigham Young University

Colorado Mesa University

Boise State University

Brigham Young University – Idaho (2 teams)

Northern Arizona University

Montana State University

Utah Valley University

Colorado State University

Southern Utah University

Layton Construction is a supporter and sponsor of the Mixed-Use Region 6 Construction problem for the 2020 student competition. It welcomed any opportunity to help train and mentor future construction professionals.

Layton Construction employees who attended and participated in the 2020 competition and conference: Matthew Miller (sr. project manager), Jake Calobeer (assistant superintendent), Kevin Olsen (associate estimator), Ross Marchant (project engineer), Seth Wilde (project manager), Brandon Howell (manager corporate scheduling), Jared Smith (human resources manager), Dan Lee (HR business partner), Ashley Hill (human resource manager), Spencer Salinas (assistant project manager) and Karina Smith (project manager).

The Associated Schools of Construction is a professional association for the development and advancement of construction education, where the sharing of ideas and knowledge inspires, guides and promotes excellence in curricula, teaching, research and service.

About Layton Construction

Layton specializes in construction management, design-build construction and general contracting. Layton's construction projects are found throughout the United States, and cover a wide spectrum of industry sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, education, data centers, office buildings, manufacturing, warehouse and distribution, sports and entertainment, detention, and public safety. Headquartered in Utah, Layton also has regional offices in Ariz., Calif., Colo., Fla., Hawaii, Ida. and Tenn.