Versatile 4-in-1 Bucket Attachment Now Available for Toro Dingo Family

Wed March 11, 2020 - National Edition
Toro


The four configurations of the new attachment include: standard bucket, leveler, blade and grapple.
The four configurations of the new attachment include: standard bucket, leveler, blade and grapple.

Toro announces a brand-new attachment offering for the Toro Dingo compact utility loader product line, the versatile 4-in-1 bucket attachment. This high-strength and high-performance attachment can handle a variety of earthmoving tasks without the need to change out Dingo attachments.

The four configurations of the new attachment include:

Standard Bucket — With the jaws completely closed, operators can use this attachment as a standard bucket. Additionally, operators can simply open the Dingo 4-in-1 bucket jaws to dump the contents into a higher area than a standard bucket can typically reach.

Leveler — Operating with the jaws completely open gives contractors the ability to use the bucket floor's rear-cutting edge as a leveler. By simply tipping the bucket slightly so that the rear cutting edge of the bucket floor is on the ground and the forward edge is off the ground, operators can put the cutting edge in reverse across the surface of the ground, resulting in a smooth, level surface.

Blade — When utilizing the attachment with the jaws completely open, operators can use the back of the bucket as a blade to push material. Additionally, by partially closing the jaws and using the bottom of the front bucket, operators can push material and grade with the rear blade simultaneously.

Grapple — While using the traction units forward and reverse auxiliary function, the side jaws can be used for picking up material by closing them over objects or materials to be transported.

"It's all about multiple options in a single attachment when it comes to the new Dingo 4-in-1 bucket," said Kyle Cartwright, marketing manager at Toro. "Switching out attachments on a jobsite means downtime, so here's an option that can perform several functions in a single attachment."

The new Dingo attachment measures approximately 49 in. wide by 27 in. deep by 22 in. high and has an operating weight of 292 lbs. In terms of capacity, the bucket is capable of hauling an impressive 3.3 cu. ft. of material at a time. The 4-in-1 bucket attachment is compatible with the Dingo 320-D, 323, TX 427, TX 525 and TX 1000 models.

For more information, visit www.toro.com.



