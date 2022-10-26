Our Main Office
Wed October 26, 2022
Alta Equipment Company held its Demo Days event Oct. 12 to 13 at its facility at 18405 115th Ave., Orland Park, Ill. Guests also were invited to participate in the New Holland skid steer obstacle course, with prizes awarded for first, second and third place.
In addition to the competition, Alta team members and OEM product specialists were on hand to present the company's lineup of equipment, which includes New Holland, Volvo, Avant, Fecon, Cimline, Werk-Brau, Terramac and more. Food trucks were on hand and attendees had a chance to win numerous giveaways, compliments of Alta Equipment.
The top three winners of the obstacle course were:
Alta Equipment Company has 62 locations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Florida. Its team is dedicated to delivering solutions, diverse products and building relationships with its customers.
