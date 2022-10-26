List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
VIDEO: Alta Equipment Holds Demo Days at Its Orland Park, Ill., Facility

Wed October 26, 2022 - Midwest Edition #22
CEG


Alta Equipment Company held its Demo Days event Oct. 12 to 13 at its facility at 18405 115th Ave., Orland Park, Ill. Guests also were invited to participate in the New Holland skid steer obstacle course, with prizes awarded for first, second and third place.

In addition to the competition, Alta team members and OEM product specialists were on hand to present the company's lineup of equipment, which includes New Holland, Volvo, Avant, Fecon, Cimline, Werk-Brau, Terramac and more. Food trucks were on hand and attendees had a chance to win numerous giveaways, compliments of Alta Equipment.

The top three winners of the obstacle course were:

  • 1st place — Jack Krolo of the Village of Orland at 1:02 minutes won $1,000
  • 2nd place — Levi Taxis of Silver Lining at 1:08 minutes won $500
  • 3rd place — Arturo Rodriguez of Bernet at 1:11 minutes won $250

Alta Equipment Company has 62 locations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Florida. Its team is dedicated to delivering solutions, diverse products and building relationships with its customers.

For more information, visit altaequipment.com. CEG

(L-R) are Alan Johnson of Alta Equipment; Jeff Powell of Genesis Attachments; and Ed Powers, regional vice president of Alta Equipment, Illinois. (CEG photo)
Tyler Todosijevic of Black Sheep Maintenance, his wife, Bryanna, and baby, Remington, with the New Holland L328 skid steer used in the obstacle course. (CEG photo)
Ken Kayser (L) of Ken’s Landscaping and James Fredrickson of Ken’s Landscaping and Mulch Magic use this model Volvo L35G wheel loader in their operations. (CEG photo)
Mike Heyne of Alta Equipment Company teaches future operators Elliott Zandstra and Joshua Ward how to operate this Terramac RT7R tracked carrier. (CEG photo)
Ed Boomsma was looking over this Volvo ECR235EL excavator. (CEG photo)
Ready to test this Volvo L35G wheel loader are Richard Feltz (L) of Feltz Services and Mike Goergem of DMM Enterprises. (CEG photo)
Alta Equipment Company held its Demo Days event Oct. 12 to 13 at its facility at 18405 115th Ave., Orland Park, Ill. (CEG photo)
Plenty of Kubota equipment was on display at Alta Equipment’s Demo Days event. (CEG photo)
This New Holland C362 CTL is equipped with a Fecon BH74SS mulcher attachment. (CEG photo)
Customers had a chance to look over these Volvo excavators during Alta Equipment’s Demo Days. (CEG photo)
Alta Equipment has you covered for all of your snow removal needs. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Jonah James, Bob Ettema, Colin Ettema and Owen Ettema, all of Alpine Snow Management, were at the Alta Equipment Demo Days event and looking at this Snow Wolf Ultra Pusher TE on a New Holland L328 skid steer. (CEG photo)
Ed Powers (R), vice president of Alta Equipment Company, Illinois, presents the first-place award to Jack Krolo, who finished the skid steer obstacle course with a time of 1:02 minutes. (Alta Equipment Company photo)
Mark Pieri (L) of Alta Equipment talks with Justin Krohn, Boon County engineer, about the Volvo DD35B compactor and a New Holland L328 skid steer. (CEG photo)
Alan Johnson (L) of Alta Equipment gives Scott Molitor of Middle River Marine, a tour of the Orland Park facility. (CEG photo)
Lucas Kastning, director of snow operations of Christy Webber Landscapes, with a New Holland E57C compact excavator. (CEG photo)
Tim Stratinsky (C) of Alta Equipment goes over the instructions for the skid steer competition with David Tiburtini (L) of the city of Kankakee and Oscar Medina. They’ll be using the New Holland L328 skid steer in the obstacle course. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Adam Goffinet of Silver Lining Restoration; Levi Taxis of Silver Lining Restoration; and Mary King of Alta Equipment. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Lloyd, Jake and Jeff Bisping, all of Bisping Construction, talk with Peter Passas of Alta Equipment about the merits of this Volvo L35G wheel loader. (CEG photo)
Brad Beaulieu (L) of Alta Equipment congratulates Tony Sindt of Seasonal Concept Landscape Contractors on his purchase of this New Holland L328 skid steer and Snow Wolf Quattro plow. Sindt also is adding a wheel loader to his fleet. (CEG photo)




