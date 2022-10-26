Alta Equipment Company held its Demo Days event Oct. 12 to 13 at its facility at 18405 115th Ave., Orland Park, Ill. Guests also were invited to participate in the New Holland skid steer obstacle course, with prizes awarded for first, second and third place.

In addition to the competition, Alta team members and OEM product specialists were on hand to present the company's lineup of equipment, which includes New Holland, Volvo, Avant, Fecon, Cimline, Werk-Brau, Terramac and more. Food trucks were on hand and attendees had a chance to win numerous giveaways, compliments of Alta Equipment.

The top three winners of the obstacle course were:

1st place — Jack Krolo of the Village of Orland at 1:02 minutes won $1,000

— Jack Krolo of the Village of Orland at 1:02 minutes won $1,000 2nd place — Levi Taxis of Silver Lining at 1:08 minutes won $500

— Levi Taxis of Silver Lining at 1:08 minutes won $500 3rd place — Arturo Rodriguez of Bernet at 1:11 minutes won $250

Alta Equipment Company has 62 locations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Florida. Its team is dedicated to delivering solutions, diverse products and building relationships with its customers.

For more information, visit altaequipment.com. CEG

Today's top stories