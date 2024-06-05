Photo courtesy of Volvo Trucks Volvo Trucks is expanding its model offers adapted for biodiesel.

Volvo Trucks is expanding its model offers adapted for biodiesel B100. This is yet another move in line with the company's strategy to reduce the climate impact of its trucks.

Volvo Trucks has one of the industry's broadest ranges of renewable fuel options, including biodiesel, HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils) and biogas. B100 is now available for a wide selection of engines in the Volvo FL, FE, FM, FMX, FH and FH16 models.

"Our customers are asking for solutions to reduce their carbon emissions and renewable fuels is an attractive option — it's simply an efficient way to reduce CO2 from transport here and now," said Jan Hjelmgren, head of product management and quality, Volvo Trucks.

"As a global truck maker, we need to cater for a wide variety of transport needs and market conditions, which is why we do not only invest in new technologies, but also in solutions that decarbonize transport in the short and long term."

Up to 70 Percent Lower CO2 Emissions

The "well to wheel" CO2 reduction from using biodiesel is between 30 percent and 70 percent compared to traditional diesel fuel, depending on the type of raw material used to produce the fuel.

Volvo's current range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks are today offered with powertrains that run on diesel, biodiesel, HVO, CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), LNG (Liquified Natural Gas), Bio-CNG, Bio-LNG and electricity.

The combustion engine, powered by renewable fuels, is one of three pillars in Volvo Trucks' decarbonization strategy, where the other two are battery-electric and fuel cell electric. This strategy is supporting the company's aim that all sold Volvo trucks should have net-zero emissions by 2040.

Biodiesel Facts

The available Volvo truck models certified for biodiesel B100 are the Volvo FL, FE, FM, FMX, FH and FH16 models with certain variants of the 5-, 8-, 13- and 17-litre diesel engines — the availability of variants differs between markets (see the truck builder tool).

A biodiesel certified model also means that the Euro 6 requirements are fulfilled.

Biodiesel is a non-fossil fuel sourced from vegetable oils (eg rapeseed oil) and is relatively easy to produce.

Biodiesel is also known as Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) according to standard EN14214.

All of Volvo Trucks' diesel engines are also certified to run on HVO100 fuel. HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils) is essentially a biofuel that can be made from a range of materials such as vegetable oils but also waste products.

For more information, visit www.volvogroup.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories